Fish tacos in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve fish tacos
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE
|Blackened Red Fish Regular Tacos
|$13.99
|Blackened Red Fish Petite Tacos
|$9.99