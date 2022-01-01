Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants that serve fish tacos

Beef 'O' Brady's image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Red Fish Regular Tacos$13.99
Blackened Red Fish Petite Tacos$9.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3439 Bannerman Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Red Fish Regular Tacos$13.99
Blackened Red Fish Petite Tacos$9.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood

