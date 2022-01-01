Fried chicken sandwiches in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
This is a hand battered chicken breast fried golden brown and served on a brioche bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and mustard. Choose from a side of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw. Includes a 32oz soft drink.
|Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
A tender chicken breast on a brioche bun topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo and mustard. Served with a kids drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or veggie sticks.
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
A tender chicken breast on a brioche bun topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo and mustard. Served with a kids drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or veggie sticks.
|Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
This is a hand battered chicken breast fried golden brown and served on a brioche bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and mustard. Choose from a side of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw. Includes a 32oz soft drink.
More about Hobbit American Grill West
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
This is a hand battered chicken breast fried golden brown and served on a brioche bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and mustard. Choose from a side of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw. Includes a 32oz soft drink.
|Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.99
A tender chicken breast on a brioche bun topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo and mustard. Served with a kids drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or veggie sticks.