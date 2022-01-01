Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Tallahassee

Go
Tallahassee restaurants
Toast

Tallahassee restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Hobbit American Grill East image

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
This is a hand battered chicken breast fried golden brown and served on a brioche bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and mustard. Choose from a side of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw. Includes a 32oz soft drink.
Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
A tender chicken breast on a brioche bun topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo and mustard. Served with a kids drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or veggie sticks.
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4.4 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Hobbit American Grill image

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich$8.99
A tender chicken breast on a brioche bun topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo and mustard. Served with a kids drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or veggie sticks.
Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
This is a hand battered chicken breast fried golden brown and served on a brioche bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and mustard. Choose from a side of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw. Includes a 32oz soft drink.
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill West image

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lunch Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
This is a hand battered chicken breast fried golden brown and served on a brioche bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and mustard. Choose from a side of fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw. Includes a 32oz soft drink.
Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.99
A tender chicken breast on a brioche bun topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo and mustard. Served with a kids drink and your choice of fries, curly fries, tots or veggie sticks.
More about Hobbit American Grill West

Browse other tasty dishes in Tallahassee

Fried Pickles

Mediterranean Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Ravioli

Shrimp Tacos

Collard Greens

Chicken Parmesan

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Tallahassee to explore

Panama City Beach

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Port Saint Joe

No reviews yet

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Chattahoochee

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (546 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston