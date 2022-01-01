Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Tallahassee

Go
Tallahassee restaurants
Toast

Tallahassee restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickles$8.99
Our classic and delicious pickle chips fried golden brown and served with our cool buttermilk ranch.
Hand-Battered Fried Pickle Patch$8.99
Choice of one or two from Dill Pickle Chips, Jalapeno Pepper, Banana Pepper Rings, or Mushroom Bits. Served with choice of Ranch, Hobbit Sauce or Sour Cream Infused Ranch dip.
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickled Okra$5.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Red Elephant image

 

Red Elephant

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pickle Fries$7.99
Battered, shoe-string, tangy dill pickle fries. Served with ranch and a horseradish dipping sauce.
More about Red Elephant
Item pic

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Pickle$8.99
Hand-Battered Fried Pickle Patch$8.99
Choice of one or two from Dill Pickle Chips, Jalapeno Pepper, Banana Pepper Rings, or Mushroom Bits. Served with choice of Ranch, Hobbit Sauce or Sour Cream Infused Ranch dip.
More about Hobbit American Grill
Item pic

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hand-Battered Fried Pickle Patch$8.99
Choice of one or two from Dill Pickle Chips, Jalapeno Pepper, Banana Pepper Rings, or Mushroom Bits. Served with choice of Ranch, Hobbit Sauce or Sour Cream Infused Ranch dip.
Fried Pickles$8.99
Our classic and delicious pickle chips fried golden brown and served with our cool buttermilk ranch.
More about Hobbit American Grill West
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3439 Bannerman Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickled Okra$5.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Tallahassee

Chicken Wraps

Fajitas

Coleslaw

Shrimp Rolls

Seafood Gumbo

Snapper

Fried Chicken Salad

Edamame

Map

More near Tallahassee to explore

Panama City Beach

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Port Saint Joe

No reviews yet

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Chattahoochee

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (546 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston