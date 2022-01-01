Fried pickles in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve fried pickles
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|Fried Pickles
|$8.99
Our classic and delicious pickle chips fried golden brown and served with our cool buttermilk ranch.
|Hand-Battered Fried Pickle Patch
|$8.99
Choice of one or two from Dill Pickle Chips, Jalapeno Pepper, Banana Pepper Rings, or Mushroom Bits. Served with choice of Ranch, Hobbit Sauce or Sour Cream Infused Ranch dip.
Wharf Casual Seafood
4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE
|Fried Pickled Okra
|$5.99
Red Elephant
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee
|Pickle Fries
|$7.99
Battered, shoe-string, tangy dill pickle fries. Served with ranch and a horseradish dipping sauce.
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Fried Pickle
|$8.99
|Hand-Battered Fried Pickle Patch
|$8.99
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|Hand-Battered Fried Pickle Patch
|$8.99
|Fried Pickles
|$8.99
