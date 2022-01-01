Gyoza in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve gyoza
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1415 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee
|Gyoza
|$8.95
Five Japanese shrimp potstickers, served grilled or fried. Enjoy the flavors of shrimp, ginger, soy, sesame and our signature agedashi sauce with a touch of sour to balance out this sweet and salty combo.
Rock N Roll Sushi - Tallahassee (Magnolia), FL
222 S. Magnolia, Tallahassee
|Gyoza
|$8.95
Five Japanese shrimp potstickers, served grilled or fried. Enjoy the flavors of shrimp, ginger, soy, sesame and our signature agedashi sauce with a touch of sour to balance out this sweet and salty combo.