Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyoza in Tallahassee

Go
Tallahassee restaurants
Toast

Tallahassee restaurants that serve gyoza

Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1415 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee

Avg 3.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$8.95
Five Japanese shrimp potstickers, served grilled or fried. Enjoy the flavors of shrimp, ginger, soy, sesame and our signature agedashi sauce with a touch of sour to balance out this sweet and salty combo.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - Tallahassee (Magnolia), FL

222 S. Magnolia, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$8.95
Five Japanese shrimp potstickers, served grilled or fried. Enjoy the flavors of shrimp, ginger, soy, sesame and our signature agedashi sauce with a touch of sour to balance out this sweet and salty combo.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - Tallahassee (Magnolia), FL

Browse other tasty dishes in Tallahassee

California Rolls

Gumbo

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Basket

Cheeseburgers

Green Beans

Coleslaw

Chef Salad

Map

More near Tallahassee to explore

Panama City Beach

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Port Saint Joe

No reviews yet

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Chattahoochee

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston