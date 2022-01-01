Mac and cheese in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Rankin Tacos Terrace
2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee
|MAC AND CHEESE BITES
|$6.50
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|White Cheddar Mac N Cheese
|$4.99
|Kids Mac n Cheese
|$6.99
This tride and true kids menu staple is just what you'd expect. Served with a kids drink.
|Buffalo Mac N Cheese
|$9.99
White cheddar mac n cheese topped with bacon & fried chicken tossed in medium sauce and blue cheese crumbles.
The Brass Tap
1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$2.50
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
