Nachos in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve nachos
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|Chicken Nachos (Grilled or Buffalo'd)
|$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with pub cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with a side of sour cream, house-made Pico & jalapenos.
More about Burrito Boarder
BURRITOS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Burrito Boarder
2065 W Pensacola St, Tallahassee
|Carnitas Nacho (Grilled & roasted pork in a smokey chipotle sauce)
|$12.50
|Veg Out Nacho (All the basic fillings plus any two Premium veggie options)
|$11.59
|Al Pastor Nacho (Grilled & roasted Pork marinated in pineapple juice & spices)
|$12.50
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee
|Plain Nachos
|Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
More about Takko Korean Taqueria
Takko Korean Taqueria
218 S. Magnolia Dr., Tallahassee
|Gogi Nachos
|$10.95
Mountain of Tortilla Chips, Choice of Protein, Queso, Jalapenos, Takko Salad, Seoul Sauce, Sour Cream
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Chicken Nachos (Grilled or Buffalo'd)
|$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with pub cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with a side of sour cream, house-made Pico & jalapenos.
More about Hobbit American Grill West
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|Chicken Nachos (Grilled or Buffalo'd)
|$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with pub cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with a side of sour cream, house-made Pico & jalapenos.