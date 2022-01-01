Philly cheesesteaks in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.49
Classic Philly Cheese Steak with Provolone and choice on onions, sweet and/or hot peppers, served on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with your choice on fries, curly fries, tots, or cole slaw. Try it as a wrap! >> Add mushrooms $1 Add fried jalepenos $1
CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Brooklyn Pizza
2035 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee
|Philly Steak & Cheese large Pizza
|$17.95
Steak, Onions & Green Peppers
|12" Philly Steak & Cheese Sub
|$9.95
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.49
Classic Philly Cheese Steak with Provolone and choice on onions, sweet and/or hot peppers, served on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with your choice on fries, curly fries, tots, or cole slaw. Try it as a wrap! >> Add mushrooms $1 Add fried jalepenos $1
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$13.49
Classic Philly Cheese Steak with Provolone and choice on onions, sweet and/or hot peppers, served on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with your choice on fries, curly fries, tots, or cole slaw. Try it as a wrap! >> Add mushrooms $1 Add fried jalepenos $1