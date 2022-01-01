Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Item pic

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak$13.49
Classic Philly Cheese Steak with Provolone and choice on onions, sweet and/or hot peppers, served on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with your choice on fries, curly fries, tots, or cole slaw. Try it as a wrap! >> Add mushrooms $1 Add fried jalepenos $1
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Item pic

CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Brooklyn Pizza

2035 W. Pensacola St., Tallahassee

Avg 4.5 (1200 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Steak & Cheese large Pizza$17.95
Steak, Onions & Green Peppers
12" Philly Steak & Cheese Sub$9.95
More about Brooklyn Pizza
Item pic

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak$13.49
Classic Philly Cheese Steak with Provolone and choice on onions, sweet and/or hot peppers, served on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with your choice on fries, curly fries, tots, or cole slaw. Try it as a wrap! >> Add mushrooms $1 Add fried jalepenos $1
More about Hobbit American Grill
Item pic

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak$13.49
Classic Philly Cheese Steak with Provolone and choice on onions, sweet and/or hot peppers, served on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with your choice on fries, curly fries, tots, or cole slaw. Try it as a wrap! >> Add mushrooms $1 Add fried jalepenos $1
More about Hobbit American Grill West

