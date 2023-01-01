Rice bowls in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve rice bowls
Red Elephant - Kerry Forest
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee
|Salmon Mojo Rice Bowl
|$14.49
Salmon topped with black beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and our tangy house-made mojo sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
|Chicken Roasted Cream Rice Bowl
|$13.49
Chicken smothered in roasted tomato parmesan cream sauce and topped with fresh basil in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.
|Veggie Mojo Rice Bowl
|$11.49
Topped with black beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and our tangy house-made mojo sauce in our delicious bowl of saffron rice with onions, carrots, corn, and celery.