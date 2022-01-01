Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp basket in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Toast

Tallahassee restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Rankin Tacos Terrace image

 

Rankin Tacos Terrace

2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP BASKET$13.50
Basket includes 9 Shrimp, choice of flavor, a dipping sauce and 2 sides
More about Rankin Tacos Terrace
The Fishermans Wife II image

SEAFOOD

The Fishermans Wife II

3348 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee

Avg 3.8 (164 reviews)
Shrimp Basket$13.50
6-8 shrimp depending on size served with fries, slaw, cheese grits and hush puppies.
More about The Fishermans Wife II
Hobbit American Grill East image

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Basket$16.99
Hand battered fried shrimp served with cole slaw, cocktail sauce, and your choice of fries, curly fries, or tots.
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Basket$13.99
Shrimp Basket$12.99
Wharf Shrimp Basket$12.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Hobbit American Grill image

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Basket$16.99
Hand battered fried shrimp served with cole slaw, cocktail sauce, and your choice of fries, curly fries, or tots.
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill West image

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Basket$16.99
Hand battered fried shrimp served with cole slaw, cocktail sauce, and your choice of fries, curly fries, or tots.
More about Hobbit American Grill West
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3439 Bannerman Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Basket$13.99
Shrimp Basket$12.99
Wharf Shrimp Basket$12.99
More about Wharf Casual Seafood

