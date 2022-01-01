Shrimp basket in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve shrimp basket
Rankin Tacos Terrace
2386 Allen Road, Tallahassee
|SHRIMP BASKET
|$13.50
Basket includes 9 Shrimp, choice of flavor, a dipping sauce and 2 sides
SEAFOOD
The Fishermans Wife II
3348 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee
|Shrimp Basket
|$13.50
6-8 shrimp depending on size served with fries, slaw, cheese grits and hush puppies.
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|Shrimp Basket
|$16.99
Hand battered fried shrimp served with cole slaw, cocktail sauce, and your choice of fries, curly fries, or tots.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Basket
|$13.99
|Shrimp Basket
|$12.99
|Wharf Shrimp Basket
|$12.99
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Shrimp Basket
|$16.99
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|Shrimp Basket
|$16.99
