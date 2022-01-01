Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak tacos in Tallahassee

Go
Tallahassee restaurants
Toast

Tallahassee restaurants that serve steak tacos

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

1208 Capital Circle SE, Tallahassee

Avg 4.2 (125 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
2 Steak Tacos image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4.4 (651 reviews)
Takeout
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Tallahassee

Garden Salad

Grits

Ravioli

Burger Wraps

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mediterranean Salad

Cheeseburgers

Waffles

Map

More near Tallahassee to explore

Panama City Beach

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Port Saint Joe

No reviews yet

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Chattahoochee

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (546 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston