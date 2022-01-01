Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Tallahassee

Go
Tallahassee restaurants
Toast

Tallahassee restaurants that serve summer rolls

Item pic

SUSHI

Rock N Roll Sushi

1415 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee

Avg 3.7 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Crush Roll$8.95
Your new favorite summer crush. 6 piece veggie roll topped with our signature punk rock topping. Fresh, sweet and spicy. This item is vegan and vegetarian. Roll contains avocado, spring mix, cucumber, strawberry, jalapeno, ponzu and sweet chili sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - FL-008 - Tallahassee (Magnolia), FL

222 S. Magnolia, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Summer Crush Roll$8.95
Your new favorite summer crush. 6 piece veggie roll topped with our signature punk rock topping. Fresh, sweet and spicy. This item is vegan and vegetarian. Roll contains avocado, spring mix, cucumber, strawberry, jalapeno, ponzu and sweet chili sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - FL-008 - Tallahassee (Magnolia), FL

Browse other tasty dishes in Tallahassee

Corn Dogs

Burritos

Veggie Rolls

Chili

Edamame

Tuna Rolls

Pudding

Jalapeno Poppers

Map

More near Tallahassee to explore

Panama City Beach

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Port Saint Joe

No reviews yet

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Chattahoochee

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1849 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston