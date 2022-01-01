Summer rolls in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve summer rolls
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1415 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee
|Summer Crush Roll
|$8.95
Your new favorite summer crush. 6 piece veggie roll topped with our signature punk rock topping. Fresh, sweet and spicy. This item is vegan and vegetarian. Roll contains avocado, spring mix, cucumber, strawberry, jalapeno, ponzu and sweet chili sauce.
Rock N Roll Sushi - FL-008 - Tallahassee (Magnolia), FL
222 S. Magnolia, Tallahassee
|Summer Crush Roll
|$8.95
Your new favorite summer crush. 6 piece veggie roll topped with our signature punk rock topping. Fresh, sweet and spicy. This item is vegan and vegetarian. Roll contains avocado, spring mix, cucumber, strawberry, jalapeno, ponzu and sweet chili sauce.