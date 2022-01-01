Sweet potato fries in Tallahassee
Tallahassee restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Hobbit American Grill East
Hobbit American Grill East
400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.99
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wharf Casual Seafood
4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.88
More about Red Elephant
Red Elephant
2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill
5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.99
More about Hobbit American Grill West
Hobbit American Grill West
2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.99