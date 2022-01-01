Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Tallahassee

Go
Tallahassee restaurants
Toast

Tallahassee restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Hobbit American Grill East image

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.99
More about Hobbit American Grill East
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1321 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4.4 (651 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries
More about The Brass Tap
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

4036 Lagniappe Way, TALLAHASSEE

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.88
More about Wharf Casual Seafood
Red Elephant image

 

Red Elephant

2910 Kerry Forest Parkway SUITE C3, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about Red Elephant
Hobbit American Grill image

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.99
More about Hobbit American Grill
Hobbit American Grill West image

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.99
More about Hobbit American Grill West
Wharf Casual Seafood image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Wharf Casual Seafood

3439 Bannerman Rd, Tallahassee

Avg 4 (107 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.88
More about Wharf Casual Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Tallahassee

Chocolate Cake

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Taco Salad

Seaweed Salad

Cheese Fries

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

Po Boy

Map

More near Tallahassee to explore

Panama City Beach

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Port Saint Joe

No reviews yet

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Chattahoochee

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Thomasville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Moultrie

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (546 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1589 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston