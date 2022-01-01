Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Tallahassee

Tallahassee restaurants
Tallahassee restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Hobbit American Grill East

400 Capital Circle SE #16, Tallahassee

Turkey Bacon Club$14.99
Our Most popular signature sandwich! A triple-decker with grilled turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on texas toast. Served with fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw. >> Add extra bacon $1
Item pic

 

Hobbit American Grill

5032 Capital Cir SW ste 13, Tallahassee

Turkey Bacon Club$14.99
Our Most popular signature sandwich! A triple-decker with grilled turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on texas toast. Served with fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw. >> Add extra bacon $1
Item pic

 

Hobbit American Grill West

2020 W Pensacola St Ste 27, Tallahassee

Turkey Bacon Club$14.99
Our Most popular signature sandwich! A triple-decker with grilled turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on texas toast. Served with fries, curly fries, tots or cole slaw. >> Add extra bacon $1
