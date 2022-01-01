Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vegetable fried rice in
Tallahassee
/
Tallahassee
/
Vegetable Fried Rice
Tallahassee restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice
Rock N Roll Sushi - FL-008 - Tallahassee (Magnolia), FL
222 S. Magnolia, Tallahassee
No reviews yet
Vegetables and Fried Rice
$9.95
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - FL-008 - Tallahassee (Magnolia), FL
SUSHI
Rock N Roll Sushi
1415 Timberlane Rd., Tallahassee
Avg 3.7
(31 reviews)
Vegetables and Fried Rice
$9.95
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
