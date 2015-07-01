Go
Toast

Tallgrass Tap House

Tallgrass Tap House is an 11,000-square-foot brewpub located at 320 Poyntz Avenue in the historic, revitalized downtown district of Manhattan, Kansas. Blending a modern, comfortable aesthetic with rustic accents, the Tap House has
ample indoor seating with additional outdoor seating available seasonally on the rooftop patio, overlooking downtown toward the Flint Hills. At the core of the Tap House is a 10-barrel brewhouse that produces a rotating lineup of craft brews featured on tap.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

320 Poyntz Ave • $$

Avg 4 (515 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

320 Poyntz Ave

Manhattan KS

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Flight Crew Coffee

No reviews yet

A flight themed coffee shop in Manhattan, KS. Our coffee gives you wings.

Harry's Gift Cards 7/2015-7/2020

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bourbon and Baker

No reviews yet

Midwestern and Southern-inspired plates paired with a full bar, an extensive whiskey collection AND a specialty bakery! The Bakery whips up irresistible sweet treats at its walk-in retail counter and advance order indulges for your special celebrations. Locally owned in the heart of Downtown Manhattan.

fiVe: a new american restaurant

No reviews yet

Global Flavors Local Ingredients!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston