Cheese pizza in Tallmadge

Tallmadge restaurants
Tallmadge restaurants that serve cheese pizza

Item pic

 

Danny Boys Tallmadge

10 Tallmadge Cir, Tallmadge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Mac & Cheese Pizza$15.00
Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips
More about Danny Boys Tallmadge
Item pic

 

Paisan’s Pizzeria - 18 Tallmadge Circle

18 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LARGE CHEESE PIZZA AND WINGS$12.99
14" Cheese Pizza with the option to add toppings for an extra cost, and grab any size Wings for 89 cents a Wing (Traditional or Boneless)
SMALL CHEESE PIZZA$6.99
9" Cheese Pizza, toppings are an additional cost.
MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA$9.99
12" Cheese Pizza, toppings are an additional cost.
More about Paisan’s Pizzeria - 18 Tallmadge Circle

