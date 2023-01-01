Cheese pizza in Tallmadge
Tallmadge restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about Danny Boys Tallmadge
Danny Boys Tallmadge
10 Tallmadge Cir, Tallmadge
|Small Mac & Cheese Pizza
|$15.00
Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips
More about Paisan’s Pizzeria - 18 Tallmadge Circle
Paisan’s Pizzeria - 18 Tallmadge Circle
18 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge
|LARGE CHEESE PIZZA AND WINGS
|$12.99
14" Cheese Pizza with the option to add toppings for an extra cost, and grab any size Wings for 89 cents a Wing (Traditional or Boneless)
|SMALL CHEESE PIZZA
|$6.99
9" Cheese Pizza, toppings are an additional cost.
|MEDIUM CHEESE PIZZA
|$9.99
12" Cheese Pizza, toppings are an additional cost.