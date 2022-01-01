Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic parmesan in Tallmadge

Tallmadge restaurants
Tallmadge restaurants that serve garlic parmesan

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Barberton PizzaBOGO

1378 Wooster Rd W, Barberton

Avg 4.3 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Side Garlic Parmesan$1.50
More about Barberton PizzaBOGO
Main pic

 

Paisan’s Pizzeria - 18 Tallmadge Circle

18 Tallmadge Circle, Tallmadge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Parmesan$0.50
More about Paisan’s Pizzeria - 18 Tallmadge Circle

