Tallula’s is a coastal Mexican restaurant from Rustic Canyon Family partners Josh Loeb and Zoe Nathan. Our menu is seasonally driven with sustainability in the forefront, always.

Market Veggie Taco Plate$15.00
Crispy Brussels sprouts, refried black beans, salsa macha, red onion, cilantro. Served with rice & beans (vegan)
*please note this item is only available for take out only and is not offered for dine in
Enchiladas Suizas$23.00
organic chicken, creamy salsa verde, salsa semilla, jack cheese (gf)
**We are now serving this dish as 3 enchiladas without rice and beans rather than 2 enchiladas + rice and beans**
Chips, Guac, Salsa$13.00
la Jolla non GMO corn chips, salsa roja, organic avocado, lime, cilantro, red onion, jalapeno (vegan, gf)
Kids Soft Taco$8.00
flour tortilla, choice of protein, organic red rice and chips.
Half Dozen Chicken Enchilada Suizas$40.00
includes rice & beans, organic chicken, creamy salsa verde, salsa semilla, jack cheese (gf)
Kids Rice, Bean, Cheese Burrito$8.00
flour tortilla, pinto beans, red rice, cheddar cheese.
Tallula’s Bowl$22.00
Your choice of protein, rice, beans, crema, lime marinated cabbage & red onion, half avocado, cilantro
*please note this item is only available for take out only and is not offered for dine in
Nachos Sencillo$11.00
Cheddar cheese, house salsa, black beans, pico de gallo, queso fresco, pickled jalapeños, crema
Kids Quesadilla$6.00
flour tortilla, cheddar, organic red rice and chips.
Tallula's Burrito$15.00
flour tortilla, rice, beans, cabbage, crema, salsa, pico de gallo, your choice of protein
*please note this item is only available for take out only and is not offered for dine in

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

118 Entrada Dr

Santa Monica CA

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 am
