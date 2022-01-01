Russell's Tally Ho

Go
Popular Items

BYOB$9.00
Half pound steak burger topped with Onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a brioche bun
Mozz Sticks$10.00
Hand rolled wonton mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Curds$10.00
Breaded and fried white cheddar cheese served with ranch
Reuben Rolls$13.00
Hand rolled wontons filled with shredded corned beef brisket, kraut, and Swiss
Kids Tenders$4.00
Jumbo Wings$13.00
10 wings with your choice of sauce
Wednesday Wing Special$8.50
10 jumbo wings with your choice of sauce
Ginormous Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
5 cheese béchamel and whole grain mustard for dipping
Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese$18.00
Cavatappi with 5 cheese béchamel, bacon, shredded cheese, and buffalo sauce with crispy chicken
BBQ Bacon$14.00
Half pound steak burger topped with peppered bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar, onion rings, and choice of sauce on a brioche bun
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
