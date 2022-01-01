Go
Russell's Tally Ho

Located among the hills of Kettle Moraine State Park, just minutes from historic Holy Hill Basilica just over a mile from Erin Hills golf course. Tally Ho offers an inviting menu and full bar. Guests can dine downstairs by the fireplace, dine at our pub tables, or eat at the bar and watch your favorite sports team on one of our 7 TV's. Book an event in our beautiful upper party area, or weather permitting enjoy a pint on our outside patio.
When the weather is warmer, guests can take advantage of our volleyball courts, horse shoe pitches, bag boards, and fire pit.

1855 STATE ROAD 83

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jumbo Wings$14.99
10 Jumbo Wings seasoned and baked , then finished in the deep fryer till they're a golden brown. Tossed in your choice of sauce.
Fried Dubliner Burger$11.99
1/2 Lbs burger cooked to your liking topped with 2 slabs of cheddar, bacon and a fried egg served on a brioche bun with your choice of side.
Russell's Tally Ho Salad$12.99
Kids Fish Fry$4.99
KIDS CHOC CHIP PANCAKE$4.99
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Hand wrapped mozzarella blocks in a wonton wrapper. Served with your choice of our homemade marinara or ranch..
St. Louis Ribs
Location

1855 STATE ROAD 83

HARTFORD WI

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:01 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:01 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:01 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:01 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:01 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
