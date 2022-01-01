Go
Tally's Silver Spoon

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:59 AM

530 6th St

Rapid City, SD 57701

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Special Breakfast$6.50
One pancake, egg, and bacon or sausage
Grandpa Dick Burger$14.00
1/2 lb beef patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion
Biscuits and Gravy$8.00
House recipe, hashbrowns
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Onions, peppers, tomato, chorizo sausage, hashbrowns, scrambled eggs, dheddar, Monterey jack, green chili
Migas$15.00
Chorizo sausage, onions, peppers, potatoes, tortilla strips, scrambled eggs, green chili, white cheddar
Coffee$3.00
Potatoes$5.00
Two Egg Breakfast$14.00
Bacon, ham, or sausage, hashbrowns, and toast
Black Hills Buffalo Burger$18.00
1/2 lb. buffalo patty, lettucce, tomato, pickle, onion
Eggs Benedict$14.00
Two poached eggs, English muffin, ham, hollandaise, hashbrowns
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

530 6th St, Rapid City SD 57701

Directions

