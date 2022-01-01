Go
Talula's Table

Talula’s passion for food and hospitality has evolved so that we can continue to serve and support you. Let us brighten your day with colorful, farm fresh meals and house made sweet treats.

CHEESE

102 W State St • $$

Avg 4.5 (233 reviews)

Popular Items

Country Baguette$4.00
Shrimp Risotto$14.00
Tomato, Lemon, Onion, Wine, Parmesan, Butter, Arugula, Mascarpone, Herbs & Spices. Gluten Free.
Fully cooked, ready to warm and serve.
Italian Movie Night Sunday Supper$25.00
Three Fully Cooked, Composed Courses, Ready to Heat & Eat at Home! PLEASE NOTE: Pickup for Sunday Supper occurs only on Sunday evenings between 12-6 PM.
This week's dinner...
Appetizer: Spinach & Fontina Arancini with House Marinara
Entree: Italian Sausage & Orecchiette with Broccoli Rabe, White Wine, Chili & Parmesan
Dessert: Amaretto Cheesecake Cup with Cheesecake Mousse, Brandied Cherries & Toasted Almond
Blueberry Scone$3.00
Raspberry Lemon Scone$3.00
Beef Bourguignon$16.00
Beef, Bacon, Mushrooms, Red Wine, Onion, Carrot, Garlic, Flour, Herbs & Spices
Comes fully cooked ready to heat and enjoy.
Four Peanut Butter Powerballs$12.00
Peanut Butter, Raisins, Cranberries,
Oats, Coconut, Chocolate Chips, Almonds,
Walnuts, Sunflower, Flax and Chia Seeds
Croissant$3.50
Latte (Hot or Iced)$4.00
Your choice of milk poured over shots of La Colombe's Nizza medium roast espresso (or Monte Carlo decaf espresso). Personalize it with flavor or extra shots! (Hot latte comes with 2 shots of espresso, iced latte comes with 3 shots).
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Location

102 W State St

Kennett Square PA

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
