Go
Toast

Talulla- Cambridge

Small business, 100% Mom & Pop. Ever changing menus that promote local New England farms and sustainable agriculture.

377 Walden Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lamb Loin$42.00
Eggplant, Quinoa Tabouleh, Pickled Mustard Seed
Rigatoni Verde$24.00
Tomato, Mushroom Sugo, Fermented Vegetables
Farm Chicken$30.00
Sunchoke, Peas, Maitake, Pâté
Greek Kale$14.00
Feta, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Pickled Pepper
Crispy Skin Salmon$28.00
Heirloom Carrot, Wild Rice, Nettle Salsa Verde, Garlic & Miso Purée
Butter Cake$8.00
Berries, Lemon Curd
Lentil Soup$14.00
Indian Spices, Tofu, Scallion
Housemade Bread$7.00
Sourdough Levain & Focaccia w/ House Honey Butter
Panna Cotta$7.00
Chamomile, Rhubarb, Lemon Cookie
Beets$13.00
Roasted, Raw & Pickled Beets, Pistachio, Sake, Rye, Fresh Cheese
See full menu

Location

377 Walden Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

la royal

No reviews yet

peruvian food made with love

Forage - Cambridge

No reviews yet

Farm to Table food & drinks. Natural Wines. Local Brews. Warm Hospitality.

Hi Rise Bread Company

No reviews yet

Hi-Rise is a family-owned bakery determined to consistently provide our devoted customers with the highest quality product made from fresh hand-selected ingredients.

Cafe Sushi

No reviews yet

Fresh, seasonal fish. Since 1984.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston