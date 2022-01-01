Go
Toast

Tama Sushi

Let’s roll together!

16367 Bolsa Chica St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

16367 Bolsa Chica St.

Huntington Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Olive Pit

No reviews yet

For many generations our family has been dedicated to serving the best of Mediterranean cuisine.
Serving Greek and Italian classic dishes prepared old world style...

Jon's Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

SPREADING GOOD VIBRATIONS FOR NEARLY 50 YEARS.

Hangout Restaurant - Huntington Beach

No reviews yet

Just Hangin Out!!

Caliente Mexican Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican food and drink with a modern twist!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston