Go
Toast

Tamale House East

Tex- Mex neighborhood spot. Family owned and operated since 1958. Beautiful outdoor dining. Following all social distancing guidelines. Please feel free to dine outside at this time in groups of 6 or less. Gracias

1707 E 6th St • $

Avg 4.1 (1556 reviews)

Popular Items

#1 Migas & Queso$5.00
Scrambled egg, panfried tortillas & queso in a tortilla. Vegetarian
Mexi Iced Coffee ( Mexican Iced Coffee)$4.00
Bean, Cheese & Jalapeño Tamale$7.00
Handmade bean, cheese & jalapeño tamale. To keep it vegetarian we suggest verde, ranchera or queso
#2 Spicy Chipotle Migas & Queso$5.00
Scrambled eggs, spicy chipotle, pan-fried tortillas, and queso. Vegetarian
Build Your Own Breakfast Taco
6 Pack Pork Tamales$36.00
6 handmade braised pork tamales featuring the original recipe from Tamale House Congress est. 1958. Served with a 1/2 pint of one of our signature sauces. we suggest Tex-Mex chili, verde, mole or ranchera.
Pork Tamale$7.00
Handmade braised pork tamale using the original recipe from Tamale House Congress est. 1958
Chipotle Migas & Queso$12.00
Pan fried tortillas, scrambled eggs, and our famous queso & spicy chipotle. Served with hand cut homestyle potatoes and refried beans. Tortillas by request. Sorry so substitutions on our signature dish.
Chicken Tamale$7.00
Handmade braised white meat chicken tamale.
Mom's Migas & Queso$12.00
Pan fried tortillas, scrambled eggs, and our famous queso. Served with handcut homestyle potatoes and refried beans. Tortillas by request. Sorry so substitutions on our signature dish.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1707 E 6th St

Austin TX

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yellow Jacket Social Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flyrite Chicken

No reviews yet

FAST FOOD YOU CAN FEEL GOOD ABOUT.

Drop Kick

No reviews yet

New American Bar Food and Cocktails

Gin Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston