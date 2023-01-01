Tamaqua restaurants you'll love
Wheel Restaurant - Tamaqua, PA
125 East Broad Street, Tamaqua
|Popular items
|Campfire Tots
|$8.50
This smokey treat is meant to be passed around the table! A heaping pile of deep-fried tots, topped with bacon bits, fried onion straws, and a drizzle of our new campfire sauce!
|Bacon Bombs Bites
|$7.50
(6) Homemade applewood bacon sticks with creamy cooper cheese filling, deep-fried to a crisp!
|WHEEL Fries
|$7.00
A basket of crispy, hand-cut french fries topped with our homemade cheese sauce, bacon, and fried jalapeños.
More about Basile's Italian Restaurant
Basile's Italian Restaurant
401 Claremont Ave, Tamaqua
|Popular items
|CAPRESE TOWER
|$11.40
Fried breaded eggplant layered with fresh mozzarella, tomato, seasoned roasted red pepper, parmesan cheese, basil and balsamic glaze.
|CHICKEN CEASER
|$10.35
Romaine, croutons, marinated grilled chicken, shaved parmesan with zesty Cesar dressing.
|CHICKEN WALNUT
|$11.40
House made candied walnuts, cranberries, feta cheese and marinated grilled chicken over romaine with balsamic dressing.