Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Tamaqua

Go
Tamaqua restaurants
Toast

Tamaqua restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Item pic

 

Wheel Restaurant - Tamaqua, PA

125 East Broad Street, Tamaqua

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger Fries$9.50
Crispy french fries with chunks of fresh burger, pickles, tomatoes, red onion, smothered with out homemade cheese sauce, and a drizzle of our homemade Bomb Sauce!
More about Wheel Restaurant - Tamaqua, PA
Basile's Italian Restaurant image

 

Basile's Italian Restaurant

401 Claremont Ave, Tamaqua

No reviews yet
Takeout
M.O.S. CHEESEBURGER$10.35
Certified Angus burger with sweet Vidalia onions sautéed with baby Bellas topped with Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche roll.
CALI CHEESEBURGER$10.35
Certified Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese and mayo on a toasted sesame roll.
More about Basile's Italian Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Tamaqua

Pierogies

Lobsters

Turkey Clubs

Cake

Crab Cakes

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Tamaqua to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Palmerton

No reviews yet

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Lehighton

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jim Thorpe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Mountain Top

No reviews yet

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (72 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (111 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (692 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1763 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (371 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston