Cheeseburgers in Tamaqua
Tamaqua restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about Wheel Restaurant - Tamaqua, PA
Wheel Restaurant - Tamaqua, PA
125 East Broad Street, Tamaqua
|Cheeseburger Fries
|$9.50
Crispy french fries with chunks of fresh burger, pickles, tomatoes, red onion, smothered with out homemade cheese sauce, and a drizzle of our homemade Bomb Sauce!
More about Basile's Italian Restaurant
Basile's Italian Restaurant
401 Claremont Ave, Tamaqua
|M.O.S. CHEESEBURGER
|$10.35
Certified Angus burger with sweet Vidalia onions sautéed with baby Bellas topped with Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche roll.
|CALI CHEESEBURGER
|$10.35
Certified Angus burger with lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese and mayo on a toasted sesame roll.