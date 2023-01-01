Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pierogies in
Tamaqua
/
Tamaqua
/
Pierogies
Tamaqua restaurants that serve pierogies
Wheel Restaurant - Tamaqua, PA
125 East Broad Street, Tamaqua
No reviews yet
Deep Fried Mini Pierogies
$2.75
More about Wheel Restaurant - Tamaqua, PA
Basile's Italian Restaurant
401 Claremont Ave, Tamaqua
No reviews yet
GREEN TOMATOES
$24.00
PIEROGIES
$4.15
Deep fried cheddar and potato pierogies.
More about Basile's Italian Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Tamaqua
Crab Cakes
Cheeseburgers
Turkey Clubs
Cake
Cheese Fries
Lobsters
More near Tamaqua to explore
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Palmerton
No reviews yet
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Lehighton
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Jim Thorpe
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Mountain Top
No reviews yet
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(72 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Scranton
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(111 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(692 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(726 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1763 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(299 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(371 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston