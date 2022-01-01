Tamarind Indian Cuisine- Poughkeepsie - 2185 South Road
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2185 South Road, Poughkeepsie NY 12601
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Mel’s pizza Pasta & More - New Hackensack Plaza
No Reviews
1820 New Hackensack Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View restaurant
Bluestone Kitchen + Bar - 15 Collegeview ave
No Reviews
15 Collegeview ave Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View restaurant