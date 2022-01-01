Go
Tamarindos Fiesta Latina

Come in and enjoy!

38 E Main ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Birria Tacos$15.00
Tradicional stile, onion, cilantro, cheese whit consome sauce.
Rice and Beans$6.00
Tamarindo’s Salad$13.50
Mix greens, avocado, corn, red onion, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese and fresh mango With tamarindo balsamic dressing.
Tostada de camaron (2Pc)$12.00
Marinated shrimp, red radish, cilantro and slices avocado whit chipotle ranch. (2 pcs)
Elote de feria$8.00
grilled corn covered with Mexican cream mayonnaise, Cotija cheese and hot cheeto powder.
Fiesta Nachos$11.00
Nachos,melted jack cheese, pico de gallo, beans, jalapeno, guacamole and sour cream
Sopa azteca$12.00
shredded chicken, crispy corn tortilla, avocado, cilantro, whit mexican cream.
Fresh Guacamole$12.00
Fresh avocado, lime juice, cilantro, onions, Jalapenos, salt and pepper.
Enchilada mole$23.00
Steak Fajita$28.00
Location

38 E Main ST

Mount Kisco NY

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
