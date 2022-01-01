Tambo 22 is a small Peruvian-inspired restaurant featuring local, natural, and sustainable food by Chef Jose Duarte. Our beverage program has been thoughtfully crafted to accent each plate, with a focus on South American bio-dynamic wine and artisan Peruvian beer. Our rustic but cozy space will transport you from the outskirts of Boston to the Central Andean region of Peru.



SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

22 Adams Street • $$