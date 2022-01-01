Go
Tambo 22

Tambo 22 is a small Peruvian-inspired restaurant featuring local, natural, and sustainable food by Chef Jose Duarte. Our beverage program has been thoughtfully crafted to accent each plate, with a focus on South American bio-dynamic wine and artisan Peruvian beer. Our rustic but cozy space will transport you from the outskirts of Boston to the Central Andean region of Peru.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

22 Adams Street • $$

Avg 5 (573 reviews)

Popular Items

Lomo Saltado$34.00
Grass-Fed Beef Tenderloin, Stir Fry, French Fries, Choclo White Rice
Anticuchos de Carne$17.00
Grilled Beef Skewers, Panca Pepper & Cumin Marinade, Sautéed Potato & Choclo, Spicy Uchucuta Sauce
Tacu Tacu$17.00
Mixture of Canary Beans & Rice, Pan-Fried, With Abundant Red Onion Criolla Salad
Ceviche del Dia$27.00
Wantan Frito$14.00
Pork Belly Fried Wontons, Tamarind Sweet & Sour Sauce
Causa de Mariscos$18.00
Yellow Peruvian Potato, Seafood of the Day, Rocoto, Caviaroli
Seco de Cordero$29.00
Lamb Shank Northern Peruvian Style, Cilantro and Chicha de Jora Braised, Rice and Beans
Yucca Frita$11.00
Fried Cassava Root, Huancaina Sauce
Pisco Sour$14.00
Aji de Gallina$25.00
Slow Cooked Pulled Chicken, Creamy Peruvian Pepper Sauce, Yellow Peruvian Potato, Q’s Botija Olive Roasted Pecans, Choclo White Rice, Perfect Egg
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

22 Adams Street

Chelsea MA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
