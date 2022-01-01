Tambo 22
Tambo 22 is a small Peruvian-inspired restaurant featuring local, natural, and sustainable food by Chef Jose Duarte. Our beverage program has been thoughtfully crafted to accent each plate, with a focus on South American bio-dynamic wine and artisan Peruvian beer. Our rustic but cozy space will transport you from the outskirts of Boston to the Central Andean region of Peru.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
22 Adams Street • $$
Location
22 Adams Street
Chelsea MA
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
