Latin American

Tambora Latin Cuisine

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

65 Reviews

$$

1900 George Washington Memorial Hwy

Yorktown, VA 23693

Popular Items

Chicharon$15.99
Empanadas 2x6$6.00
Tostones (plantains)$3.99
Arroz blanco (white rice)$3.99
Flan$5.99
Free Tres leches with coupon
Habichuelas (Beens)$2.99
Wings
Papa Fritas (French Fries)$3.99
Chocolate cake$3.99

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

1900 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown VA 23693

