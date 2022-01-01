Tampa American restaurants you'll love

Four Brothers Eatery image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ALFREDO PASTA
CHICKEN TENDER (4PCS)$11.99
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$9.99
More about Four Brothers Eatery
Soho Saloon image

 

Soho Saloon

410 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 2.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TURK BAC GDA WRAP$11.00
CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA$12.00
10 BONELESS$13.75
More about Soho Saloon
Cafe Dufrain image

BBQ

Cafe Dufrain

707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hand-Cut Fries$4.00
hand cut
Beef Bolognese$25.00
Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli, Beef Bolognese - Parmesan - Fresh Herbs - Garlic Bread
Potato Skins$14.00
Chopped Bacon - Cheddar Cheese - Sour Cream
More about Cafe Dufrain
TeBella at Oxford Exchange image

 

TeBella at Oxford Exchange

420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Moroccan Mint$3.75
Caramel Black$3.00
Peachy Keen$3.75
More about TeBella at Oxford Exchange
Cru Cellars image

 

Cru Cellars

5232 Bridge Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cru Burger$16.00
aged cheddar, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, rémoulade, Sullivan’s Bianca bun, fries
Caesar$14.00
Scotch egg, Swiss chard, kale, grana padano, yolk, anchovy
Cru Salad$15.00
kale, arugula, tomato, artichoke, roasted garlic, paprika chickpea, lemon chevre, champagne vinaigrette
More about Cru Cellars
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach

Avg 4.2 (3199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

8810 N HIMES AVE, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (1520 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Main pic

 

King State TPA

520 E Floribraska Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.8 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$7.00
Scrambled eggs and American cheese served on a house made buttermilk biscuit.
BREAKFAST PLATE$9.00
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, toast and choice of grits or fruit.
GRITS$4.00
Side portion served with butter and black pepper.
More about King State TPA
BurgerMonger image

 

BurgerMonger

3838 W Neptune Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.99
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries
The Jalapeno Snap Burger$8.99
Topped with Two Slices of Melted Pepper-Jack Cheese, Fresh Cut Jalapeños, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Sriracha Mayo.
*Craft Your Own Burger$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
More about BurgerMonger
Oxford Exchange image

 

Oxford Exchange

420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (3263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
buttermilk brine, dill pickle chips, garlic aioli, toasted potato bun
Chicken Burger$18.00
avocado, jalepeno, tomato, feta, cumin aioli, toasted bun
Burger$16.00
double patty, American cheese, tomato, bibb, OE sauce, toasted potato roll
More about Oxford Exchange
Watervue Grill image

SEAFOOD

Watervue Grill

700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crab Cake$15.00
Texas Pete Remoulade, Lemon
Mussel Hot Pot$14.00
Pernod, Fennel, Shallots, Butter
Lobster Fritters$14.00
red chili aioli
More about Watervue Grill
Wine Exchange image

 

Wine Exchange

1609 Snow Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SMALL CUBAN$8.95
Iceberg lettuce, ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, green olives, Parmesan cheese, tossed in our signature Cuban dressing and served with garlic bread
Blackened Chicken**$17.50
Topped with onions, mushrooms & crumbled gorgonzola
GNOCCHI ALA PORKY$18.95
Potato pasta sautéed in garlic & olive oil with pine nuts, bacon, basil & tomato
More about Wine Exchange
Daddy O's Patio image

 

Daddy O's Patio

1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE, YBOR CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Daddy O's Wings$14.00
🍌Mama's Banana Pudding$6.00
🍑Crown Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$6.00
More about Daddy O's Patio
Vale Food Co. image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Vale Food Co.

501 N Franklin St, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (100 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Poke Bowl
Build your own Poké Bowl. Available in three sizes - small, regular, and super. Choose your base, an avocado layer, your protein, and 3 toppings. Side Dressing included.
Global Greens Smoothie$9.99
16oz smoothie. Blended pineapple, spinach, kale, banana, ginger, with coconut milk. Topped with chia and hemp seeds.
BYO Small Bowl$8.49
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
More about Vale Food Co.
Cru Cellars image

 

Cru Cellars

1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Frites$19.00
Top Sirloin cooked to perfection and served with fries and your choice of sauce
Cru Burger$15.00
aged cheddar, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, remoulade, Sullivan’s Bianca bun, fries
Cheese Curds$10.00
Crispy Wisconsin white cheddar curds, served with housemade roasted Jalapeno Ranch
More about Cru Cellars
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
The Bricks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Bricks

1327 E 7th Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (760 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Burrito$12.00
Rooster$12.00
Vegan & Sara$13.00
More about The Bricks
Datz image

SANDWICHES

Datz

2616 S MacDill Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (10790 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Cheesy Todd$17.00
As seen on Good Morning America... Brasstown® grass-fed burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on two bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese “buns.” Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Birds of a Feather$13.00
Shredded grilled chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on ancient grain bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn$13.00
Roasted cauliflower bites, fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce and drizzled with Ranch dressing.
More about Datz
Beef 'O' Brady's image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.9 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Cru Cellars image

 

Cru Cellars

2506 S. MacDill Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cru Burger$16.00
aged cheddar, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, remoulade, Sullivan’s Bianca bun, fries
Steak Sandwich$15.00
beef grillades, house béarnaise, gruyere, tomato, butter lettuce, Sullivan St. roll, fries
Cheese Curds$11.00
white cheddar curd, herb mince, garlic oil, jalapeno ranch
More about Cru Cellars
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

533 South Howard Avenue, tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
XL Pizza$15.99
18"
Buffalo Wings
Hot Garlic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild & Forgetaboutit
More about NY NY Pizza
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

4516 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Hooch and Hive image

FRENCH FRIES

Hooch and Hive

1001 W CASS STREET, Tampa

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Hive Wings$5.50
Confit Chicken Wings, Honey Bourbon Glaze, Pickled Celery, Blue Cheese
Kingstate Green Dark$7.00
More about Hooch and Hive
Michaels Grill image

 

Michaels Grill

11720 North Dale Mabry, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bolognese$22.00
Chef Michael's hearty red meat sauce with roasted garlic,onions, mushrooms & peppers, sausage, penne pasta and a touch of
ricotta
parmesan
Michael's House Salad$8.00
Fresh arugula lettuce, shaved radish, cranberries, fresh marinated hearts of palm and feta with a mustard vinaigrette
More about Michaels Grill
Mad Dog & Englishmen image

 

Mad Dog & Englishmen

4115 south macdill ave, tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mad Dog & Englishmen
Yard of Ale SoHo image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Yard of Ale SoHo

406 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 3.7 (47 reviews)
Takeout
More about Yard of Ale SoHo
Bar HWRD image

 

Bar HWRD

302 South Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 3.3 (134 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bar HWRD
The Pint and Brew image

STEAKS

The Pint and Brew

200 N Tampa St., Tampa

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
COMFORT GRILLED CHEESE$9.95
THE PINT$11.95
DIP SOUP$2.95
More about The Pint and Brew

