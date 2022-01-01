Tampa American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Tampa
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Four Brothers Eatery
2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa
|Popular items
|ALFREDO PASTA
|CHICKEN TENDER (4PCS)
|$11.99
|PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
|$9.99
Soho Saloon
410 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|Popular items
|TURK BAC GDA WRAP
|$11.00
|CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
|$12.00
|10 BONELESS
|$13.75
BBQ
Cafe Dufrain
707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Popular items
|Hand-Cut Fries
|$4.00
hand cut
|Beef Bolognese
|$25.00
Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli, Beef Bolognese - Parmesan - Fresh Herbs - Garlic Bread
|Potato Skins
|$14.00
Chopped Bacon - Cheddar Cheese - Sour Cream
TeBella at Oxford Exchange
420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
|Popular items
|Moroccan Mint
|$3.75
|Caramel Black
|$3.00
|Peachy Keen
|$3.75
Cru Cellars
5232 Bridge Street, Tampa
|Popular items
|Cru Burger
|$16.00
aged cheddar, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, rémoulade, Sullivan’s Bianca bun, fries
|Caesar
|$14.00
Scotch egg, Swiss chard, kale, grana padano, yolk, anchovy
|Cru Salad
|$15.00
kale, arugula, tomato, artichoke, roasted garlic, paprika chickpea, lemon chevre, champagne vinaigrette
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach
|Popular items
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
|Basket of French Fries
|$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
8810 N HIMES AVE, Tampa
|Popular items
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
King State TPA
520 E Floribraska Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$7.00
Scrambled eggs and American cheese served on a house made buttermilk biscuit.
|BREAKFAST PLATE
|$9.00
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, toast and choice of grits or fruit.
|GRITS
|$4.00
Side portion served with butter and black pepper.
BurgerMonger
3838 W Neptune Street, Tampa
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$3.99
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries
|The Jalapeno Snap Burger
|$8.99
Topped with Two Slices of Melted Pepper-Jack Cheese, Fresh Cut Jalapeños, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Sriracha Mayo.
|*Craft Your Own Burger
|$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
Oxford Exchange
420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
buttermilk brine, dill pickle chips, garlic aioli, toasted potato bun
|Chicken Burger
|$18.00
avocado, jalepeno, tomato, feta, cumin aioli, toasted bun
|Burger
|$16.00
double patty, American cheese, tomato, bibb, OE sauce, toasted potato roll
SEAFOOD
Watervue Grill
700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Popular items
|Crab Cake
|$15.00
Texas Pete Remoulade, Lemon
|Mussel Hot Pot
|$14.00
Pernod, Fennel, Shallots, Butter
|Lobster Fritters
|$14.00
red chili aioli
Wine Exchange
1609 Snow Avenue, Tampa
|Popular items
|SMALL CUBAN
|$8.95
Iceberg lettuce, ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, green olives, Parmesan cheese, tossed in our signature Cuban dressing and served with garlic bread
|Blackened Chicken**
|$17.50
Topped with onions, mushrooms & crumbled gorgonzola
|GNOCCHI ALA PORKY
|$18.95
Potato pasta sautéed in garlic & olive oil with pine nuts, bacon, basil & tomato
Daddy O's Patio
1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE, YBOR CITY
|Popular items
|Daddy O's Wings
|$14.00
|🍌Mama's Banana Pudding
|$6.00
|🍑Crown Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
|$6.00
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Vale Food Co.
501 N Franklin St, Tampa
|Popular items
|BYO Poke Bowl
Build your own Poké Bowl. Available in three sizes - small, regular, and super. Choose your base, an avocado layer, your protein, and 3 toppings. Side Dressing included.
|Global Greens Smoothie
|$9.99
16oz smoothie. Blended pineapple, spinach, kale, banana, ginger, with coconut milk. Topped with chia and hemp seeds.
|BYO Small Bowl
|$8.49
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
Cru Cellars
1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
|Popular items
|Steak Frites
|$19.00
Top Sirloin cooked to perfection and served with fries and your choice of sauce
|Cru Burger
|$15.00
aged cheddar, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, remoulade, Sullivan’s Bianca bun, fries
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Crispy Wisconsin white cheddar curds, served with housemade roasted Jalapeno Ranch
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa
|Popular items
|Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
|Queso & Chips
|$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Bricks
1327 E 7th Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
|Rooster
|$12.00
|Vegan & Sara
|$13.00
SANDWICHES
Datz
2616 S MacDill Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|The Cheesy Todd
|$17.00
As seen on Good Morning America... Brasstown® grass-fed burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on two bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese “buns.” Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
|Birds of a Feather
|$13.00
Shredded grilled chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on ancient grain bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
|Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn
|$13.00
Roasted cauliflower bites, fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce and drizzled with Ranch dressing.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Popular items
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Cru Cellars
2506 S. MacDill Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|Cru Burger
|$16.00
aged cheddar, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, remoulade, Sullivan’s Bianca bun, fries
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
beef grillades, house béarnaise, gruyere, tomato, butter lettuce, Sullivan St. roll, fries
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
white cheddar curd, herb mince, garlic oil, jalapeno ranch
NY NY Pizza
533 South Howard Avenue, tampa
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
|XL Pizza
|$15.99
18"
|Buffalo Wings
Hot Garlic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild & Forgetaboutit
Beef 'O' Brady's
4516 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
|Popular items
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
FRENCH FRIES
Hooch and Hive
1001 W CASS STREET, Tampa
|Popular items
|4 Hive Wings
|$5.50
Confit Chicken Wings, Honey Bourbon Glaze, Pickled Celery, Blue Cheese
|Kingstate Green Dark
|$7.00
Michaels Grill
11720 North Dale Mabry, Tampa
|Popular items
|Bolognese
|$22.00
Chef Michael's hearty red meat sauce with roasted garlic,onions, mushrooms & peppers, sausage, penne pasta and a touch of
ricotta
parmesan
|Michael's House Salad
|$8.00
Fresh arugula lettuce, shaved radish, cranberries, fresh marinated hearts of palm and feta with a mustard vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Yard of Ale SoHo
406 S Howard Ave, Tampa
STEAKS
The Pint and Brew
200 N Tampa St., Tampa
|Popular items
|COMFORT GRILLED CHEESE
|$9.95
|THE PINT
|$11.95
|DIP SOUP
|$2.95