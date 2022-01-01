Tampa bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Tampa
Mandarin Heights
5901 N. Florida Ave, Tampa
|House Old Fashioned
|$11.00
Russell's Reserve 10-Demerera-Orange and Angostura Bitters-Orange Oil-Black Cherry
|Blood Money
|$12.00
Mezcal- Aperol- Averna- Blood Oranges
|Lions Tooth
|$11.00
Gin-Dandelion Tea-Honey-Pear-Lemon- Anise
Soho Saloon
410 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|TURK BAC GDA WRAP
|$11.00
|CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
|$12.00
|10 BONELESS
|$13.75
Wild Rover Brewing Company
13921 Lynmar Blvd, Tampa
|ROVER BURGER
|$11.50
|BREWMASTER BURGER
|$16.00
|SHEPHERDS PIE
|$15.50
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Forbici Modern Italian
1633 Snow Circle, Tampa
|SM CUP & CHAR
|$17.00
Premium Cured Pepperoni, Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Parsley.
|WINGS
Chili Infused Honey, Parmesan Ranch. (Gluten Free)
|LG CUP & CHAR
|$28.00
Premium Cured Pepperoni, Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Parsley.
PIZZA
OLIVIA
3601 W SWANN AVE, Tampa
|Mini Pepperoni
|$14.00
Mozzarella, roasted tomato, & charred pepperoni
|Margherita
|$13.00
Mozzarella, basil, & evoo... An OLIVIA favorite!
|Squid Ink Casarecce
|$21.00
Served with Key West shrimp, lobster brodo, fresno chili, soppressata, scallions
The Big Easy Ybor City
1704 E 7th Ave, Tampa
|SHRIMP PO' BOY
|$13.95
Toasted Roll, Romaine, Tomato, Remoulade.
|CHICHARRONES
|$5.00
Fried Pork Rinds / Cilantro-Cayenne House Seasoning / Lime
|WINGS (each)
|$0.75
Slow roasted and flash-fried to order, served with celery and Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
Cru Cellars
5232 Bridge Street, Tampa
|Cru Burger
|$16.00
aged cheddar, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, rémoulade, Sullivan’s Bianca bun, fries
|Caesar
|$14.00
Scotch egg, Swiss chard, kale, grana padano, yolk, anchovy
|Cru Salad
|$15.00
kale, arugula, tomato, artichoke, roasted garlic, paprika chickpea, lemon chevre, champagne vinaigrette
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach
|BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
|Basket of French Fries
|$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
8810 N HIMES AVE, Tampa
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
|10 Wings
|$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
King State TPA
520 E Floribraska Ave, Tampa
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$7.00
Scrambled eggs and American cheese served on a house made buttermilk biscuit.
|BREAKFAST PLATE
|$9.00
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, toast and choice of grits or fruit.
|GRITS
|$4.00
Side portion served with butter and black pepper.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
La La's Sangria Bar
203 N. Meridian Ave., Tampa
|CORN DOGS
|$12.00
|TRUFFLE PARM. FF
|$9.00
|MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
|$13.00
Acropolis
3023 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Calamari
|$11.00
Hand breaded squid and tentacles, with pepperoncini, lightly fried. Served with tomato sauce.
|Appetizer Sampler
|$12.00
Hummus, tirosolata, tzatziki and tirokafteri . Served with pita.
|Gyro Wrap
|$9.00
Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.
Wine Exchange
1609 Snow Avenue, Tampa
|SMALL CUBAN
|$8.95
Iceberg lettuce, ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, green olives, Parmesan cheese, tossed in our signature Cuban dressing and served with garlic bread
|Blackened Chicken**
|$17.50
Topped with onions, mushrooms & crumbled gorgonzola
|GNOCCHI ALA PORKY
|$18.95
Potato pasta sautéed in garlic & olive oil with pine nuts, bacon, basil & tomato
Cepas Wine Bar
5330 Ehrlich Road, Tampa
|Meat Lovers Flatbread
|$12.00
|Chicken Pineapple Flatbread
|$10.00
|Seafood Fideau
|$24.00
Daddy O's Patio
1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE, YBOR CITY
|Daddy O's Wings
|$14.00
|🍌Mama's Banana Pudding
|$6.00
|🍑Crown Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
|$6.00
Cru Cellars
1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
|Steak Frites
|$19.00
Top Sirloin cooked to perfection and served with fries and your choice of sauce
|Cru Burger
|$15.00
aged cheddar, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, remoulade, Sullivan’s Bianca bun, fries
|Cheese Curds
|$10.00
Crispy Wisconsin white cheddar curds, served with housemade roasted Jalapeno Ranch
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa
|Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
|Queso & Chips
|$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Bricks
1327 E 7th Ave, Tampa
|Chicken Burrito
|$12.00
|Rooster
|$12.00
|Vegan & Sara
|$13.00
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Cru Cellars
2506 S. MacDill Ave, Tampa
|Cru Burger
|$16.00
aged cheddar, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, remoulade, Sullivan’s Bianca bun, fries
|Steak Sandwich
|$15.00
beef grillades, house béarnaise, gruyere, tomato, butter lettuce, Sullivan St. roll, fries
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
white cheddar curd, herb mince, garlic oil, jalapeno ranch
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
|Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS
Water + Flour
1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa
|SIMPLE PIZZA (V)
|$13.00
pomodoro sauce, basil, and choice of cheese
|HOT & CRUNCHY TUNA
|$17.00
sushi grade blackened ahi tuna, cucumber-jicama mix, scallion, avocado, tamari, tempura onion, sesame seeds, drizzled with sriracha aioli
|SPICY BRAZILIAN
|$15.00
spicy blackened natural chicken, sambal sauce, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, crispy jalapeno, avocado, lime sour cream, side of lime-caeser dressing
The Brass Tap
203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
|Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
Beef 'O' Brady's
4516 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
|Boneless 10 Wings
|$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
|Four Cheese Griller
|$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
FRENCH FRIES
Hooch and Hive
1001 W CASS STREET, Tampa
|4 Hive Wings
|$5.50
Confit Chicken Wings, Honey Bourbon Glaze, Pickled Celery, Blue Cheese
|Kingstate Green Dark
|$7.00
Corner Club Cafe
1502 East Sligh Avenue, Tampa
|Biscuit & Pork Gravy
|$8.00
|Burger
|$7.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Tates Italian Restaurant
3342 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa
|SIDE BUTTER & GARLIC
|$1.50
FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES
MacDinton's SoHo
405 S Howard Ave, Tampa
|Black Trucker Hat
|$20.00
The MacDinton's Label Trucker Cap. Made from a durable cotton fabric with a contoured crown and curved visor, perfect for those sunny days. With an adjustable strap on the reverse to help you find your fit.
This baseball cap is adjustable to fit for all sizes.
