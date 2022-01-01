Tampa bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Tampa

Mandarin Heights image

 

Mandarin Heights

5901 N. Florida Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Old Fashioned$11.00
Russell's Reserve 10-Demerera-Orange and Angostura Bitters-Orange Oil-Black Cherry
Blood Money$12.00
Mezcal- Aperol- Averna- Blood Oranges
Lions Tooth$11.00
Gin-Dandelion Tea-Honey-Pear-Lemon- Anise
More about Mandarin Heights
Soho Saloon image

 

Soho Saloon

410 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 2.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TURK BAC GDA WRAP$11.00
CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA$12.00
10 BONELESS$13.75
More about Soho Saloon
Wild Rover Brewing Company image

 

Wild Rover Brewing Company

13921 Lynmar Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ROVER BURGER$11.50
BREWMASTER BURGER$16.00
SHEPHERDS PIE$15.50
More about Wild Rover Brewing Company
Forbici Modern Italian image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Forbici Modern Italian

1633 Snow Circle, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (2064 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM CUP & CHAR$17.00
Premium Cured Pepperoni, Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Parsley.
WINGS
Chili Infused Honey, Parmesan Ranch. (Gluten Free)
LG CUP & CHAR$28.00
Premium Cured Pepperoni, Pomodoro, Mozzarella, Parsley.
More about Forbici Modern Italian
OLIVIA image

PIZZA

OLIVIA

3601 W SWANN AVE, Tampa

Avg 4.8 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Pepperoni$14.00
Mozzarella, roasted tomato, & charred pepperoni
Margherita$13.00
Mozzarella, basil, & evoo... An OLIVIA favorite!
Squid Ink Casarecce$21.00
Served with Key West shrimp, lobster brodo, fresno chili, soppressata, scallions
More about OLIVIA
The Big Easy Ybor City image

 

The Big Easy Ybor City

1704 E 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SHRIMP PO' BOY$13.95
Toasted Roll, Romaine, Tomato, Remoulade.
CHICHARRONES$5.00
Fried Pork Rinds / Cilantro-Cayenne House Seasoning / Lime
WINGS (each)$0.75
Slow roasted and flash-fried to order, served with celery and Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
More about The Big Easy Ybor City
Cru Cellars image

 

Cru Cellars

5232 Bridge Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cru Burger$16.00
aged cheddar, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, rémoulade, Sullivan’s Bianca bun, fries
Caesar$14.00
Scotch egg, Swiss chard, kale, grana padano, yolk, anchovy
Cru Salad$15.00
kale, arugula, tomato, artichoke, roasted garlic, paprika chickpea, lemon chevre, champagne vinaigrette
More about Cru Cellars
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach

Avg 4.2 (3199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Cheesy Bacon Chicken
Chicken breast topped with 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. Served on our toasted brioche bun. (1280 Cal)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Basket of French Fries$4.09
Add bacon (120 CAL.) or cheddar jack cheese (210 CAL.) for 99¢ or queso for 1.19 (160 CAL.) (710 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

8810 N HIMES AVE, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (1520 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Fajitas$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
10 Wings$11.59
10 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (860-1260 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Main pic

 

King State TPA

520 E Floribraska Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.8 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$7.00
Scrambled eggs and American cheese served on a house made buttermilk biscuit.
BREAKFAST PLATE$9.00
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, toast and choice of grits or fruit.
GRITS$4.00
Side portion served with butter and black pepper.
More about King State TPA
La La's Sangria Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

La La's Sangria Bar

203 N. Meridian Ave., Tampa

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CORN DOGS$12.00
TRUFFLE PARM. FF$9.00
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD$13.00
More about La La's Sangria Bar
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis

3023 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calamari$11.00
Hand breaded squid and tentacles, with pepperoncini, lightly fried. Served with tomato sauce.
Appetizer Sampler$12.00
Hummus, tirosolata, tzatziki and tirokafteri . Served with pita.
Gyro Wrap$9.00
Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.
More about Acropolis
Wine Exchange image

 

Wine Exchange

1609 Snow Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SMALL CUBAN$8.95
Iceberg lettuce, ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, green olives, Parmesan cheese, tossed in our signature Cuban dressing and served with garlic bread
Blackened Chicken**$17.50
Topped with onions, mushrooms & crumbled gorgonzola
GNOCCHI ALA PORKY$18.95
Potato pasta sautéed in garlic & olive oil with pine nuts, bacon, basil & tomato
More about Wine Exchange
Cepas Wine Bar image

 

Cepas Wine Bar

5330 Ehrlich Road, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers Flatbread$12.00
Chicken Pineapple Flatbread$10.00
Seafood Fideau$24.00
More about Cepas Wine Bar
Daddy O's Patio image

 

Daddy O's Patio

1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE, YBOR CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Daddy O's Wings$14.00
🍌Mama's Banana Pudding$6.00
🍑Crown Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$6.00
More about Daddy O's Patio
Cru Cellars image

 

Cru Cellars

1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Frites$19.00
Top Sirloin cooked to perfection and served with fries and your choice of sauce
Cru Burger$15.00
aged cheddar, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, remoulade, Sullivan’s Bianca bun, fries
Cheese Curds$10.00
Crispy Wisconsin white cheddar curds, served with housemade roasted Jalapeno Ranch
More about Cru Cellars
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Queso & Chips$6.09
A creamy white cheddar cheese sauce blended with ground green chilies, diced onions, garlic and just the right amount of jalapeño to give it a kick. Served with crispy tortilla chips. (890 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
The Bricks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Bricks

1327 E 7th Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (760 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Burrito$12.00
Rooster$12.00
Vegan & Sara$13.00
More about The Bricks
Beef 'O' Brady's image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.9 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Cru Cellars image

 

Cru Cellars

2506 S. MacDill Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cru Burger$16.00
aged cheddar, greens, tomato, pickled red onion, remoulade, Sullivan’s Bianca bun, fries
Steak Sandwich$15.00
beef grillades, house béarnaise, gruyere, tomato, butter lettuce, Sullivan St. roll, fries
Cheese Curds$11.00
white cheddar curd, herb mince, garlic oil, jalapeno ranch
More about Cru Cellars
The Brass Tap image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Water + Flour image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

Water + Flour

1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SIMPLE PIZZA (V)$13.00
pomodoro sauce, basil, and choice of cheese
HOT & CRUNCHY TUNA$17.00
sushi grade blackened ahi tuna, cucumber-jicama mix, scallion, avocado, tamari, tempura onion, sesame seeds, drizzled with sriracha aioli
SPICY BRAZILIAN$15.00
spicy blackened natural chicken, sambal sauce, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, crispy jalapeno, avocado, lime sour cream, side of lime-caeser dressing
More about Water + Flour
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Korean BBQ Pork Flatbread
Pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, scallions & Korean BBQ sauce (940 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

4516 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless 10 Wings$11.59
10 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (540-1190 CAL)
Four Cheese Griller$5.00
Loaded with melted jack, cheddar, provolone and American on brioche bread (1380 Cal)
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Hooch and Hive image

FRENCH FRIES

Hooch and Hive

1001 W CASS STREET, Tampa

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Hive Wings$5.50
Confit Chicken Wings, Honey Bourbon Glaze, Pickled Celery, Blue Cheese
Kingstate Green Dark$7.00
More about Hooch and Hive
Corner Club Cafe image

 

Corner Club Cafe

1502 East Sligh Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuit & Pork Gravy$8.00
Burger$7.00
More about Corner Club Cafe
Tates Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Tates Italian Restaurant

3342 S West Shore Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (1112 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SIDE BUTTER & GARLIC$1.50
More about Tates Italian Restaurant
MacDinton's SoHo image

FISH AND CHIPS • FRENCH FRIES

MacDinton's SoHo

405 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 3.1 (239 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Black Trucker Hat$20.00
The MacDinton's Label Trucker Cap. Made from a durable cotton fabric with a contoured crown and curved visor, perfect for those sunny days. With an adjustable strap on the reverse to help you find your fit.
This baseball cap is adjustable to fit for all sizes.
More about MacDinton's SoHo
Mojitos Tampa image

 

Mojitos Tampa

4535 Gunn hwy, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Mojitos Tampa
Sociale Italian Tapas & Pizza Bar image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Bocelli

5427 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bocelli

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Tampa

Tacos

Quesadillas

Nachos

Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (119 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston