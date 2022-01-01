Tampa breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Tampa
More about Bird & Bone Tampa
Bird & Bone Tampa
4812 N Dale Mabry HW, Tampa
|Popular items
|Prime Beef Brisket Burnt Ends
|$30.00
Served with pickles and garlic toast. Slow smoked over White Oak.
|Wife Hales' Bourbon Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Custard Texas Toast, White Chocolate, Maple Butter Syrup, Bourbon, Pecans
|Loaded Seasoned Waffle Fries
|$15.00
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast Top Your Own
|$4.99
Select Your Toppings
|Turkey Ranch BLT Wrap
|$5.49
Turkey with Ranch Dressing, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.49
with grilled chicken and monterey jack cheese
More about Psomi
Psomi
701 north howard ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|PORK GYRO
|$15.00
hand-stacked pork gyro, tzatziki, tomato,
red onion, warm pita
|TARPON GREEK
|$15.00
potato salad, seasonal mixed lettuces,
shaved radish, tomato, green onion,
pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta, greek
vinaigrette
|SPANAKOPITA
|$6.00
spinach, feta mixture wrapped in pastry
More about Cry Baby Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cry Baby Cafe
710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Popular items
|Turkey Egg & Brie
|$6.50
The Healthy One. Choice of bread, oven roasted turkey, brie, and egg.
|Chorizo Egg & Pepper Jack
|$6.50
The Spicy One. Choice of bread, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, and egg.
|WHAT-A-MONSTA
|$10.50
House-made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of bread.
More about Datz
SANDWICHES
Datz
2616 S MacDill Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|The Cheesy Todd
|$17.00
As seen on Good Morning America... Brasstown® grass-fed burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on two bacon-jalapeño mac n’ cheese “buns.” Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
|Birds of a Feather
|$13.00
Shredded grilled chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on ancient grain bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
|Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn
|$13.00
Roasted cauliflower bites, fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce and drizzled with Ranch dressing.
More about Noble Crust
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Popular items
|CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN WINGS
|$14.50
Crystal hot sauce, honey + calabrian with gorgonzola ranch
|SKILLET GARLIC KNOTS
|$10.00
Parm, mozz, garlic butter, tomato sauce
|BIANCA PIZZA
|$15.00
Mozzarella + fontina, ricotta, parm, bechamel, pistachos, pesto
More about Michaels Grill
Michaels Grill
11720 North Dale Mabry, Tampa
|Popular items
|Bolognese
|$22.00
Chef Michael's hearty red meat sauce with roasted garlic,onions, mushrooms & peppers, sausage, penne pasta and a touch of
ricotta
parmesan
|Michael's House Salad
|$8.00
Fresh arugula lettuce, shaved radish, cranberries, fresh marinated hearts of palm and feta with a mustard vinaigrette
More about Corner Club Cafe
Corner Club Cafe
1502 East Sligh Avenue, Tampa
|Popular items
|Biscuit & Pork Gravy
|$8.00
|Burger
|$7.00