Tampa breakfast spots you'll love

Toast
  Tampa
  Breakfast & Brunch

Must-try breakfast spots in Tampa

Bird & Bone Tampa image

 

Bird & Bone Tampa

4812 N Dale Mabry HW, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Prime Beef Brisket Burnt Ends$30.00
Served with pickles and garlic toast. Slow smoked over White Oak.
Wife Hales' Bourbon Bread Pudding$8.00
Custard Texas Toast, White Chocolate, Maple Butter Syrup, Bourbon, Pecans
Loaded Seasoned Waffle Fries$15.00
More about Bird & Bone Tampa
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus image

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast Top Your Own$4.99
Select Your Toppings
Turkey Ranch BLT Wrap$5.49
Turkey with Ranch Dressing, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Quesadilla$5.49
with grilled chicken and monterey jack cheese
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
Psomi image

 

Psomi

701 north howard ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PORK GYRO$15.00
hand-stacked pork gyro, tzatziki, tomato,
red onion, warm pita
TARPON GREEK$15.00
potato salad, seasonal mixed lettuces,
shaved radish, tomato, green onion,
pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta, greek
vinaigrette
SPANAKOPITA$6.00
spinach, feta mixture wrapped in pastry
More about Psomi
Cry Baby Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cry Baby Cafe

710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 3.9 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Egg & Brie$6.50
The Healthy One. Choice of bread, oven roasted turkey, brie, and egg.
Chorizo Egg & Pepper Jack$6.50
The Spicy One. Choice of bread, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, and egg.
WHAT-A-MONSTA$10.50
House-made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of bread.
More about Cry Baby Cafe
Datz image

SANDWICHES

Datz

2616 S MacDill Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (10790 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Cheesy Todd$17.00
As seen on Good Morning America... Brasstown® grass-fed burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle. Served on two bacon-jalapeño mac n' cheese "buns." Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Birds of a Feather$13.00
Shredded grilled chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on ancient grain bread. Served with house-made sweet-n-salty chips with creamy blue cheese drizzle and green onions.
Buffalo Cauliflower Popcorn$13.00
Roasted cauliflower bites, fried and tossed in Buffalo sauce and drizzled with Ranch dressing.
More about Datz
Noble Crust image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (1164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN WINGS$14.50
Crystal hot sauce, honey + calabrian with gorgonzola ranch
SKILLET GARLIC KNOTS$10.00
Parm, mozz, garlic butter, tomato sauce
BIANCA PIZZA$15.00
Mozzarella + fontina, ricotta, parm, bechamel, pistachos, pesto
More about Noble Crust
Michaels Grill image

 

Michaels Grill

11720 North Dale Mabry, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bolognese$22.00
Chef Michael's hearty red meat sauce with roasted garlic,onions, mushrooms & peppers, sausage, penne pasta and a touch of
ricotta
parmesan
Michael's House Salad$8.00
Fresh arugula lettuce, shaved radish, cranberries, fresh marinated hearts of palm and feta with a mustard vinaigrette
More about Michaels Grill
Corner Club Cafe image

 

Corner Club Cafe

1502 East Sligh Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuit & Pork Gravy$8.00
Burger$7.00
More about Corner Club Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Corner Bar of SOHO

402 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Corner Bar of SOHO

