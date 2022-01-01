Tampa burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Tampa

NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps

Popular items
Buffalo Wings
Hot Garlic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild & Forgetaboutit
Fried Mozzarella$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks Served With A Side Of Marinara
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Onion, Green Pepper, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini
The Big Easy Ybor City image

 

The Big Easy Ybor City

1704 E 7th Ave, Tampa

Popular items
SHRIMP PO' BOY$13.95
Toasted Roll, Romaine, Tomato, Remoulade.
CHICHARRONES$5.00
Fried Pork Rinds / Cilantro-Cayenne House Seasoning / Lime
WINGS (each)$0.75
Slow roasted and flash-fried to order, served with celery and Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood

Popular items
Large Pizza$13.99
16"
Buffalo Wings
Hot Garlic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild & Forgetaboutit
Medium Pizza$11.99
14"
BurgerMonger image

 

BurgerMonger

3838 W Neptune Street, Tampa

Popular items
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.99
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries
The Jalapeno Snap Burger$8.99
Topped with Two Slices of Melted Pepper-Jack Cheese, Fresh Cut Jalapeños, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Sriracha Mayo.
*Craft Your Own Burger$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
BURGER MONGER image

 

BURGER MONGER

10412 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Popular items
Hand Battered Onion Rings$3.99
Crispy on the Outside. Tender on the Inside. Hand-Battered Sweet Onion Rings
*Craft Your Own Burger$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.99
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries
