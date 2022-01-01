Tampa burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Tampa
More about NY NY Pizza
NY NY Pizza
11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
Hot Garlic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild & Forgetaboutit
|Fried Mozzarella
|$5.99
Battered Mozzarella Sticks Served With A Side Of Marinara
|Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Onion, Green Pepper, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini
More about The Big Easy Ybor City
The Big Easy Ybor City
1704 E 7th Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|SHRIMP PO' BOY
|$13.95
Toasted Roll, Romaine, Tomato, Remoulade.
|CHICHARRONES
|$5.00
Fried Pork Rinds / Cilantro-Cayenne House Seasoning / Lime
|WINGS (each)
|$0.75
Slow roasted and flash-fried to order, served with celery and Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing.
More about NY NY Pizza
NY NY Pizza
10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood
|Popular items
|Large Pizza
|$13.99
16"
|Buffalo Wings
Hot Garlic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild & Forgetaboutit
|Medium Pizza
|$11.99
14"
More about BurgerMonger
BurgerMonger
3838 W Neptune Street, Tampa
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$3.99
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries
|The Jalapeno Snap Burger
|$8.99
Topped with Two Slices of Melted Pepper-Jack Cheese, Fresh Cut Jalapeños, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Sriracha Mayo.
|*Craft Your Own Burger
|$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
More about BURGER MONGER
BURGER MONGER
10412 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
|Popular items
|Hand Battered Onion Rings
|$3.99
Crispy on the Outside. Tender on the Inside. Hand-Battered Sweet Onion Rings
|*Craft Your Own Burger
|$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$3.99
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries