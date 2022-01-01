Tampa cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Tampa
More about Lettuce Eat
Lettuce Eat
405 N Reo St, Tampa
|Popular items
|Santorini
House greens blend, topped with feta, kalamata, cucumber, tomato, red onion, beet, scallion, & pepperoncini, drizzed in fresh greek vinaigrette.
|L.E. BLT
Bacon, spinach & tomato, herbed aioli, on a flaky croissant.
|Avocado Toast
|$3.50
More about King State TPA
King State TPA
520 E Floribraska Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$7.00
Scrambled eggs and American cheese served on a house made buttermilk biscuit.
|BREAKFAST PLATE
|$9.00
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, toast and choice of grits or fruit.
|GRITS
|$4.00
Side portion served with butter and black pepper.
More about Cry Baby Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cry Baby Cafe
710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Popular items
|Turkey Egg & Brie
|$6.50
The Healthy One. Choice of bread, oven roasted turkey, brie, and egg.
|Chorizo Egg & Pepper Jack
|$6.50
The Spicy One. Choice of bread, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, and egg.
|WHAT-A-MONSTA
|$10.50
House-made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of bread.
More about Bar Carts
Bar Carts
1010 North W C MacInnes PL, Tampa
|Popular items
|M&M Plain
|$4.00
|Svedka
|$10.00
|Free test Item
More about Hooch and Hive
FRENCH FRIES
Hooch and Hive
1001 W CASS STREET, Tampa
|Popular items
|4 Hive Wings
|$5.50
Confit Chicken Wings, Honey Bourbon Glaze, Pickled Celery, Blue Cheese
|Kingstate Green Dark
|$7.00
More about Corner Club Cafe
Corner Club Cafe
1502 East Sligh Avenue, Tampa
|Popular items
|Biscuit & Pork Gravy
|$8.00
|Burger
|$7.00
More about Dough
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • DONUTS
Dough
2602 S MacDill Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|Holiday Cookie Assortment, 1 pound
|$19.95
The perfect gift! All the holiday classic cookies like spritz, sugar, yule log, peppermint and graham in a fun colorful mix. Approximately 20-24 cookies.