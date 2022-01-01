Tampa cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in Tampa

Lettuce Eat image

 

Lettuce Eat

405 N Reo St, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Santorini
House greens blend, topped with feta, kalamata, cucumber, tomato, red onion, beet, scallion, & pepperoncini, drizzed in fresh greek vinaigrette.
L.E. BLT
Bacon, spinach & tomato, herbed aioli, on a flaky croissant.
Avocado Toast$3.50
Main pic

 

King State TPA

520 E Floribraska Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.8 (358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$7.00
Scrambled eggs and American cheese served on a house made buttermilk biscuit.
BREAKFAST PLATE$9.00
Three scrambled eggs, bacon, toast and choice of grits or fruit.
GRITS$4.00
Side portion served with butter and black pepper.
Cry Baby Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cry Baby Cafe

710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 3.9 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Egg & Brie$6.50
The Healthy One. Choice of bread, oven roasted turkey, brie, and egg.
Chorizo Egg & Pepper Jack$6.50
The Spicy One. Choice of bread, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, and egg.
WHAT-A-MONSTA$10.50
House-made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of bread.
Bar Carts image

 

Bar Carts

1010 North W C MacInnes PL, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
M&M Plain$4.00
Svedka$10.00
Free test Item
Hooch and Hive image

FRENCH FRIES

Hooch and Hive

1001 W CASS STREET, Tampa

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Hive Wings$5.50
Confit Chicken Wings, Honey Bourbon Glaze, Pickled Celery, Blue Cheese
Kingstate Green Dark$7.00
Corner Club Cafe image

 

Corner Club Cafe

1502 East Sligh Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuit & Pork Gravy$8.00
Burger$7.00
Dough image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CUPCAKES • DONUTS

Dough

2602 S MacDill Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (1829 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Cookie Assortment, 1 pound$19.95
The perfect gift! All the holiday classic cookies like spritz, sugar, yule log, peppermint and graham in a fun colorful mix. Approximately 20-24 cookies.
SteamHeat image

 

SteamHeat

1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Corner Bar of SOHO

402 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
