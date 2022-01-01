Tampa Chicken restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Tampa

Deck Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Deck Pizza

2202 W Platt Street, Tampa

Avg 4.8 (24 reviews)
GARLIC KNOTS$3.95
With Marinara
THE WORKS
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS$6.95
6 Mozzerella Sticks with Marinara
Wings Xpress image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Wings Xpress

1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa

Avg 4.3 (827 reviews)
#1 - 6 WINGS, FRIES & DRINK$10.99
FRENCH FRIES$3.49
#4 - 10 BONELESS WINGS, FRIES & DRINK$10.99
BURGER MONGER image

 

BURGER MONGER

10412 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
Hand Battered Onion Rings$3.99
Crispy on the Outside. Tender on the Inside. Hand-Battered Sweet Onion Rings
*Craft Your Own Burger$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$3.99
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus image

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Avocado Toast Top Your Own$4.99
Select Your Toppings
Turkey Ranch BLT Wrap$5.49
Turkey with Ranch Dressing, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Quesadilla$5.49
with grilled chicken and monterey jack cheese
Hungry Greek- Carrollwood image

 

Hungry Greek- Carrollwood

10041 N. Dale Mabry hwy, Tampa

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Greek Salad$9.49
Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.
Philly Pita$8.99
Chicken or Gyro, with Mozzarella, Grilled Green Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, and Tzatziki.
Gyro Pita$8.49
Tomato, Onion, Tzatzki Sauce.
King of the Coop image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

King of the Coop

6607 N, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (1221 reviews)
Fast Pay
NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll. Topped with our homemade pickles and slaw.
Chicken and waffle$9.99
2 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat with a golden Belgium waffle, honey butter, and syrup.
TENDERS$10.99
3 fried jumbo tenders with choice of heat level, homemade sauce, homemade pickles, fries and a slice of potato bread.
The Brass Tap image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4 (407 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

533 South Howard Avenue, tampa

No reviews yet
Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
XL Pizza$15.99
18"
Buffalo Wings
Hot Garlic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild & Forgetaboutit
