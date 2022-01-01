Tampa Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Tampa
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Deck Pizza
2202 W Platt Street, Tampa
|Popular items
|GARLIC KNOTS
|$3.95
With Marinara
|THE WORKS
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives
|MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS
|$6.95
6 Mozzerella Sticks with Marinara
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Wings Xpress
1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa
|Popular items
|#1 - 6 WINGS, FRIES & DRINK
|$10.99
|FRENCH FRIES
|$3.49
|#4 - 10 BONELESS WINGS, FRIES & DRINK
|$10.99
BURGER MONGER
10412 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
|Popular items
|Hand Battered Onion Rings
|$3.99
Crispy on the Outside. Tender on the Inside. Hand-Battered Sweet Onion Rings
|*Craft Your Own Burger
|$7.99
Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$3.99
Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast Top Your Own
|$4.99
Select Your Toppings
|Turkey Ranch BLT Wrap
|$5.49
Turkey with Ranch Dressing, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheddar Cheese
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.49
with grilled chicken and monterey jack cheese
Hungry Greek- Carrollwood
10041 N. Dale Mabry hwy, Tampa
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$9.49
Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.
|Philly Pita
|$8.99
Chicken or Gyro, with Mozzarella, Grilled Green Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, and Tzatziki.
|Gyro Pita
|$8.49
Tomato, Onion, Tzatzki Sauce.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
King of the Coop
6607 N, Tampa
|Popular items
|NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH
|$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll. Topped with our homemade pickles and slaw.
|Chicken and waffle
|$9.99
2 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat with a golden Belgium waffle, honey butter, and syrup.
|TENDERS
|$10.99
3 fried jumbo tenders with choice of heat level, homemade sauce, homemade pickles, fries and a slice of potato bread.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
|Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
|Loaded Fries
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)