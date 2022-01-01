Tampa sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Tampa
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Marina's Pizza & Pasta
12121 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|16" Large CYO Pizza
|$14.70
Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce.
|12" Small CYO Pizza
|$9.10
Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce.
|Margherita
Crushed roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic topped with imported Buffalo mozzarella
Lettuce Eat
405 N Reo St, Tampa
|Popular items
|Santorini
House greens blend, topped with feta, kalamata, cucumber, tomato, red onion, beet, scallion, & pepperoncini, drizzed in fresh greek vinaigrette.
|L.E. BLT
Bacon, spinach & tomato, herbed aioli, on a flaky croissant.
|Avocado Toast
|$3.50
NY NY Pizza
10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood
|Popular items
|Large Pizza
|$13.99
16"
|Buffalo Wings
Hot Garlic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild & Forgetaboutit
|Medium Pizza
|$11.99
14"
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Wings Xpress
1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa
|Popular items
|#1 - 6 WINGS, FRIES & DRINK
|$10.99
|FRENCH FRIES
|$3.49
|#4 - 10 BONELESS WINGS, FRIES & DRINK
|$10.99
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cry Baby Cafe
710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Popular items
|Turkey Egg & Brie
|$6.50
The Healthy One. Choice of bread, oven roasted turkey, brie, and egg.
|Chorizo Egg & Pepper Jack
|$6.50
The Spicy One. Choice of bread, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, and egg.
|WHAT-A-MONSTA
|$10.50
House-made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of bread.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
King of the Coop
6607 N, Tampa
|Popular items
|NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH
|$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll. Topped with our homemade pickles and slaw.
|Chicken and waffle
|$9.99
2 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat with a golden Belgium waffle, honey butter, and syrup.
|TENDERS
|$10.99
3 fried jumbo tenders with choice of heat level, homemade sauce, homemade pickles, fries and a slice of potato bread.
PIZZA
Ybor City Vegan Deli
1903 N 19th st, Tampa
|Popular items
|Two/$10 McBluffins
|$10.00
Two McBluffins at a discount!
|Cali Wrap
|$11.50
Avocado, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Banana Peppers, Local Microgreens, Ranch dressing and our sliced Seitan Chikken and Bacun
+ add Feta or Kalamata Olives for $1
|9" Cubano
|$11.75
Our best selling sandwich! Mojo Seitan Pourk on authentic Cuban Bread, pressed with Mustard, Pickles, and Provolone Cheeze