Tampa sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Tampa

Marina's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Marina's Pizza & Pasta

12121 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (1355 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16" Large CYO Pizza$14.70
Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce.
12" Small CYO Pizza$9.10
Mozzarella Cheese & Sauce.
Margherita
Crushed roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic topped with imported Buffalo mozzarella
More about Marina's Pizza & Pasta
Lettuce Eat image

 

Lettuce Eat

405 N Reo St, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Santorini
House greens blend, topped with feta, kalamata, cucumber, tomato, red onion, beet, scallion, & pepperoncini, drizzed in fresh greek vinaigrette.
L.E. BLT
Bacon, spinach & tomato, herbed aioli, on a flaky croissant.
Avocado Toast$3.50
More about Lettuce Eat
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Pizza$13.99
16"
Buffalo Wings
Hot Garlic, BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Hot, Mild & Forgetaboutit
Medium Pizza$11.99
14"
More about NY NY Pizza
Wings Xpress image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Wings Xpress

1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa

Avg 4.3 (827 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#1 - 6 WINGS, FRIES & DRINK$10.99
FRENCH FRIES$3.49
#4 - 10 BONELESS WINGS, FRIES & DRINK$10.99
More about Wings Xpress
Cry Baby Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cry Baby Cafe

710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 3.9 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Egg & Brie$6.50
The Healthy One. Choice of bread, oven roasted turkey, brie, and egg.
Chorizo Egg & Pepper Jack$6.50
The Spicy One. Choice of bread, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, and egg.
WHAT-A-MONSTA$10.50
House-made chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of bread.
More about Cry Baby Cafe
King of the Coop image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

King of the Coop

6607 N, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (1221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll. Topped with our homemade pickles and slaw.
Chicken and waffle$9.99
2 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat with a golden Belgium waffle, honey butter, and syrup.
TENDERS$10.99
3 fried jumbo tenders with choice of heat level, homemade sauce, homemade pickles, fries and a slice of potato bread.
More about King of the Coop
Mojitos Tampa image

 

Mojitos Tampa

4535 Gunn hwy, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about Mojitos Tampa
Restaurant banner

PIZZA

Ybor City Vegan Deli

1903 N 19th st, Tampa

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Two/$10 McBluffins$10.00
Two McBluffins at a discount!
Cali Wrap$11.50
Avocado, Spring Mix, Tomato, Onion, Carrots, Banana Peppers, Local Microgreens, Ranch dressing and our sliced Seitan Chikken and Bacun
+ add Feta or Kalamata Olives for $1
9" Cubano$11.75
Our best selling sandwich! Mojo Seitan Pourk on authentic Cuban Bread, pressed with Mustard, Pickles, and Provolone Cheeze
More about Ybor City Vegan Deli

