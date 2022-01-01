Tampa Greek restaurants you'll love

Must-try Greek restaurants in Tampa

Hungry Greek image

 

Hungry Greek

12950 Race Track Rd., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Bowl$8.99
Brown Rice, Garbanzo Beans, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Olives, Feta Cheese, and Tzatziki Sauce.
Chicken Pita$8.49
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.
Avgolemono Soup$2.99
Homemade "Lemon, Chicken, & Rice" Soup.
More about Hungry Greek
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis

3023 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calamari$11.00
Hand breaded squid and tentacles, with pepperoncini, lightly fried. Served with tomato sauce.
Appetizer Sampler$12.00
Hummus, tirosolata, tzatziki and tirokafteri . Served with pita.
Gyro Wrap$9.00
Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.
More about Acropolis
Hungry Greek

 

Hungry Greek

808 Franklin St, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Bowl$8.99
Brown Rice, Garbanzo Beans, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Olives, Feta Cheese, and Tzatziki Sauce.
Avgolemono Soup$2.99
Homemade "Lemon, Chicken, & Rice" Soup.
Combo Gyro Pita$8.99
Chicken and Gyro, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.
More about Hungry Greek
Dio Modern Mediterranean image

FRENCH FRIES

Dio Modern Mediterranean

519 N Franklin St, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CALAMARI$10.00
Marinara dipping sauce and lemon
MEDITERRANEAN BOWL$14.00
falafel, tabouli, greens, red beets, olives radish, roasted eggplant and lemon tahini
TABOULEH SALAD$12.00
Bulgar, parsley, tomato, onions
More about Dio Modern Mediterranean
Hungry Greek- Carrollwood

 

Hungry Greek- Carrollwood

10041 N. Dale Mabry hwy, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$9.49
Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.
Philly Pita$8.99
Chicken or Gyro, with Mozzarella, Grilled Green Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, and Tzatziki.
Gyro Pita$8.49
Tomato, Onion, Tzatzki Sauce.
More about Hungry Greek- Carrollwood
Psomi image

 

Psomi

701 north howard ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
PORK GYRO$15.00
hand-stacked pork gyro, tzatziki, tomato,
red onion, warm pita
TARPON GREEK$15.00
potato salad, seasonal mixed lettuces,
shaved radish, tomato, green onion,
pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta, greek
vinaigrette
SPANAKOPITA$6.00
spinach, feta mixture wrapped in pastry
More about Psomi
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek image

 

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mediterranean Spreads$6.25
Served with pita chips. -Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper or Pesto Hummus, Tzatziki or Roasted Garlic Feta
Traditional Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Pita Platter$12.95
Presented open-faced on a grilled pita with sliced tomato, onion and tzatziki, served with Café Salad, Greek Fries, Rice or Seasonal Vegetable
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
Acropolis

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Acropolis

14947 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (1124 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Acropolis
Restaurant banner

 

Louis Pappas Marketplace

7877 Gunn Hwy #106, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tampa Cuban$9.50
Roast pork, ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo and pickles, pressed hot on French loaf
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$9.00
All natural grilled chicken breast
Mediterranean Spreads$7.00
Served with pita chips. -Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper or Pesto Hummus, Tzatziki or Roasted Garlic Feta
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace

