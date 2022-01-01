Tampa Greek restaurants you'll love
Must-try Greek restaurants in Tampa
Hungry Greek
12950 Race Track Rd., Tampa
|Popular items
|Greek Bowl
|$8.99
Brown Rice, Garbanzo Beans, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Olives, Feta Cheese, and Tzatziki Sauce.
|Chicken Pita
|$8.49
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.
|Avgolemono Soup
|$2.99
Homemade "Lemon, Chicken, & Rice" Soup.
Acropolis
3023 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Popular items
|Calamari
|$11.00
Hand breaded squid and tentacles, with pepperoncini, lightly fried. Served with tomato sauce.
|Appetizer Sampler
|$12.00
Hummus, tirosolata, tzatziki and tirokafteri . Served with pita.
|Gyro Wrap
|$9.00
Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.
Hungry Greek
808 Franklin St, Tampa
|Popular items
|Greek Bowl
|$8.99
Brown Rice, Garbanzo Beans, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Olives, Feta Cheese, and Tzatziki Sauce.
|Avgolemono Soup
|$2.99
Homemade "Lemon, Chicken, & Rice" Soup.
|Combo Gyro Pita
|$8.99
Chicken and Gyro, Tomato, Onion, Tzatziki Sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Dio Modern Mediterranean
519 N Franklin St, Tampa
|Popular items
|CALAMARI
|$10.00
Marinara dipping sauce and lemon
|MEDITERRANEAN BOWL
|$14.00
falafel, tabouli, greens, red beets, olives radish, roasted eggplant and lemon tahini
|TABOULEH SALAD
|$12.00
Bulgar, parsley, tomato, onions
Hungry Greek- Carrollwood
10041 N. Dale Mabry hwy, Tampa
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$9.49
Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.
|Philly Pita
|$8.99
Chicken or Gyro, with Mozzarella, Grilled Green Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, and Tzatziki.
|Gyro Pita
|$8.49
Tomato, Onion, Tzatzki Sauce.
Psomi
701 north howard ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|PORK GYRO
|$15.00
hand-stacked pork gyro, tzatziki, tomato,
red onion, warm pita
|TARPON GREEK
|$15.00
potato salad, seasonal mixed lettuces,
shaved radish, tomato, green onion,
pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta, greek
vinaigrette
|SPANAKOPITA
|$6.00
spinach, feta mixture wrapped in pastry
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Spreads
|$6.25
Served with pita chips. -Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper or Pesto Hummus, Tzatziki or Roasted Garlic Feta
|Traditional Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
|Pita Platter
|$12.95
Presented open-faced on a grilled pita with sliced tomato, onion and tzatziki, served with Café Salad, Greek Fries, Rice or Seasonal Vegetable
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Acropolis
14947 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa
Louis Pappas Marketplace
7877 Gunn Hwy #106, Tampa
|Popular items
|Tampa Cuban
|$9.50
Roast pork, ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo and pickles, pressed hot on French loaf
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$9.00
All natural grilled chicken breast
|Mediterranean Spreads
|$7.00
Served with pita chips. -Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper or Pesto Hummus, Tzatziki or Roasted Garlic Feta