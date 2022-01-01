Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tampa Latin American restaurants you'll love

Tampa restaurants
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Tampa

Tapas Spanish Cafe image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Tapas Spanish Cafe

1202 Tech Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (1222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CUBAN SANDWICH$8.50
Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo and Mustard, Cuban Bread
QUESADILLA With CHOICE OF SIDE$8.00
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein, Colby Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapeño
GRILLED PALOMILLA STEAK$11.00
Grilled Palomilla Steak, Topped with Grilled Onions or Chimichurri
More about Tapas Spanish Cafe
Terra Sur Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Terra Sur Cafe

5330 Ehrlich Road #103, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tostones$12.00
Fried green plantains topped with seasoned beef sautéed with onions and red bell peppers.
Tallarin Verde
Spaghetti pasta in a creamy pesto sauce with your choice of grilled ribeye, beef anticuchos or grilled shrimp.
Tequenos Yuquitas$12.00
Deep-fried mozzarella cheese wrapped in wonton skins and yucca stuffed with cheese
More about Terra Sur Cafe
Luv Child image

 

Luv Child

516 S Howard Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
PLANT-BASED NACHOS (GF, DF, PB)$11.00
vegan queso, black beans, radish, plantain, jalapeno, plant-based "chorizo", cilantro, vegan mozzarella
More about Luv Child
Shelly's Cafe image

 

Shelly's Cafe

14837 N. Florida Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
More about Shelly's Cafe

