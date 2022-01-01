Tampa Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Tampa
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Tapas Spanish Cafe
1202 Tech Blvd, Tampa
|Popular items
|CUBAN SANDWICH
|$8.50
Ham, Roasted Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo and Mustard, Cuban Bread
|QUESADILLA With CHOICE OF SIDE
|$8.00
Flour Tortilla, Choice of Protein, Colby Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapeño
|GRILLED PALOMILLA STEAK
|$11.00
Grilled Palomilla Steak, Topped with Grilled Onions or Chimichurri
FRENCH FRIES
Terra Sur Cafe
5330 Ehrlich Road #103, Tampa
|Popular items
|Tostones
|$12.00
Fried green plantains topped with seasoned beef sautéed with onions and red bell peppers.
|Tallarin Verde
Spaghetti pasta in a creamy pesto sauce with your choice of grilled ribeye, beef anticuchos or grilled shrimp.
|Tequenos Yuquitas
|$12.00
Deep-fried mozzarella cheese wrapped in wonton skins and yucca stuffed with cheese
Luv Child
516 S Howard Avenue, Tampa
|Popular items
|PLANT-BASED NACHOS (GF, DF, PB)
|$11.00
vegan queso, black beans, radish, plantain, jalapeno, plant-based "chorizo", cilantro, vegan mozzarella
Shelly's Cafe
14837 N. Florida Ave, Tampa