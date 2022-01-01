Tampa Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Tampa
More about Four Brothers Eatery
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Four Brothers Eatery
2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa
|Popular items
|ALFREDO PASTA
|CHICKEN TENDER (4PCS)
|$11.99
|PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
|$9.99
More about Acropolis
Acropolis
3023 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Popular items
|Calamari
|$11.00
Hand breaded squid and tentacles, with pepperoncini, lightly fried. Served with tomato sauce.
|Appetizer Sampler
|$12.00
Hummus, tirosolata, tzatziki and tirokafteri . Served with pita.
|Gyro Wrap
|$9.00
Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.
More about Dio Modern Mediterranean
FRENCH FRIES
Dio Modern Mediterranean
519 N Franklin St, Tampa
|Popular items
|CALAMARI
|$10.00
Marinara dipping sauce and lemon
|MEDITERRANEAN BOWL
|$14.00
falafel, tabouli, greens, red beets, olives radish, roasted eggplant and lemon tahini
|TABOULEH SALAD
|$12.00
Bulgar, parsley, tomato, onions
More about Cepas Wine Bar
Cepas Wine Bar
5330 Ehrlich Road, Tampa
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers Flatbread
|$12.00
|Chicken Pineapple Flatbread
|$10.00
|Seafood Fideau
|$24.00
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|Popular items
|Chorizo Stuffed Dates
|$12.00
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
|Truffle Carbonara
|$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
|Pan con Tomate
|$7.50
Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato
More about Hungry Greek- Carrollwood
Hungry Greek- Carrollwood
10041 N. Dale Mabry hwy, Tampa
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$9.49
Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.
|Philly Pita
|$8.99
Chicken or Gyro, with Mozzarella, Grilled Green Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, and Tzatziki.
|Gyro Pita
|$8.49
Tomato, Onion, Tzatzki Sauce.
More about Grape Leaf Express
GYROS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Grape Leaf Express
10117 E Adamo Dr, Tampa
|Popular items
|6 WINGS W/ FRIES
|$10.99
|SMALL HOUSE SALAD
|$2.49
|SMALL GREEK SALAD
|$3.99
More about Water + Flour
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS
Water + Flour
1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa
|Popular items
|SIMPLE PIZZA (V)
|$13.00
pomodoro sauce, basil, and choice of cheese
|HOT & CRUNCHY TUNA
|$17.00
sushi grade blackened ahi tuna, cucumber-jicama mix, scallion, avocado, tamari, tempura onion, sesame seeds, drizzled with sriracha aioli
|SPICY BRAZILIAN
|$15.00
spicy blackened natural chicken, sambal sauce, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, crispy jalapeno, avocado, lime sour cream, side of lime-caeser dressing
More about Acropolis
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Acropolis
14947 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa