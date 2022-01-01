Tampa Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Tampa

Four Brothers Eatery image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ALFREDO PASTA
CHICKEN TENDER (4PCS)$11.99
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$9.99
More about Four Brothers Eatery
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis

3023 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Calamari$11.00
Hand breaded squid and tentacles, with pepperoncini, lightly fried. Served with tomato sauce.
Appetizer Sampler$12.00
Hummus, tirosolata, tzatziki and tirokafteri . Served with pita.
Gyro Wrap$9.00
Thinly sliced spiced lamb and beef topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce wrapped in a pita.
More about Acropolis
Dio Modern Mediterranean image

FRENCH FRIES

Dio Modern Mediterranean

519 N Franklin St, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CALAMARI$10.00
Marinara dipping sauce and lemon
MEDITERRANEAN BOWL$14.00
falafel, tabouli, greens, red beets, olives radish, roasted eggplant and lemon tahini
TABOULEH SALAD$12.00
Bulgar, parsley, tomato, onions
More about Dio Modern Mediterranean
Cepas Wine Bar image

 

Cepas Wine Bar

5330 Ehrlich Road, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers Flatbread$12.00
Chicken Pineapple Flatbread$10.00
Seafood Fideau$24.00
More about Cepas Wine Bar
Bulla Gastrobar image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 4.3 (1989 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chorizo Stuffed Dates$12.00
Medjool dates, homemade chorizo, wrapped in bacon. Served with an arugula salad
Truffle Carbonara$19.50
Linguini, wild mushrooms, bacon, garlic cream, green peas, 63 degree egg
Pan con Tomate$7.50
Toasted crispy ethereal bread brushed with fresh tomato
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Hungry Greek- Carrollwood image

 

Hungry Greek- Carrollwood

10041 N. Dale Mabry hwy, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$9.49
Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.
Philly Pita$8.99
Chicken or Gyro, with Mozzarella, Grilled Green Peppers and Onions, Lettuce, and Tzatziki.
Gyro Pita$8.49
Tomato, Onion, Tzatzki Sauce.
More about Hungry Greek- Carrollwood
Grape Leaf Express image

GYROS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Grape Leaf Express

10117 E Adamo Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (1214 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 WINGS W/ FRIES$10.99
SMALL HOUSE SALAD$2.49
SMALL GREEK SALAD$3.99
More about Grape Leaf Express
Water + Flour image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

Water + Flour

1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (1670 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SIMPLE PIZZA (V)$13.00
pomodoro sauce, basil, and choice of cheese
HOT & CRUNCHY TUNA$17.00
sushi grade blackened ahi tuna, cucumber-jicama mix, scallion, avocado, tamari, tempura onion, sesame seeds, drizzled with sriracha aioli
SPICY BRAZILIAN$15.00
spicy blackened natural chicken, sambal sauce, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, crispy jalapeno, avocado, lime sour cream, side of lime-caeser dressing
More about Water + Flour
Acropolis image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Acropolis

14947 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (1124 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Acropolis
Bulla - Tampa DO NOT USE image

 

Bulla - Tampa DO NOT USE

930 S. HOWARD AVE, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bulla - Tampa DO NOT USE

