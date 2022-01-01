Busch Gardens restaurants you'll love
Must-try Busch Gardens restaurants
More about Four Brothers Eatery
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Four Brothers Eatery
2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa
|Popular items
|ALFREDO PASTA
|CHICKEN TENDER (4PCS)
|$11.99
|PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
|$9.99
More about Shells Seafood
Shells Seafood
2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
|Popular items
|CRAB CAKE DINNER
|$15.99
Three premium jumbo lump crab cakes. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
|SIDE HOUSE SALAD
|$2.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
|THE BIG EASY
|$17.99
Blackened Mahi-Mahi smothered with shrimp, scallops, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
More about Pastries and Chaat
Pastries and Chaat
1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa
|Popular items
|Garlic Naan
|$2.99
Garlic Garnished freshly Baked Naan
|Samosa (2 Pcs)
|$4.99
Mashed Potato Wrapped in Savory pastry served with Mint or Tamarind Chutney. Savor this with a Sautéed Green Chili.
|Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani
|$18.49
Spiced Boneless chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
More about New York New York Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
New York New York Pizza
5509 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
|Buffalo Wings
Mild, Hot, Hot Garlic, Mild Garlic, BBQ, Hot BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan
|Grandma Pie
Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil