Busch Gardens restaurants you'll love

Busch Gardens's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Indian
Must-try Busch Gardens restaurants

Four Brothers Eatery image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ALFREDO PASTA
CHICKEN TENDER (4PCS)$11.99
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$9.99
More about Four Brothers Eatery
Shells Seafood image

 

Shells Seafood

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRAB CAKE DINNER$15.99
Three premium jumbo lump crab cakes. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
SIDE HOUSE SALAD$2.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
THE BIG EASY$17.99
Blackened Mahi-Mahi smothered with shrimp, scallops, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms in a sun-dried tomato cream sauce. Served with seasoned rice and steamed veggies.
More about Shells Seafood
Pastries and Chaat image

 

Pastries and Chaat

1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Naan$2.99
Garlic Garnished freshly Baked Naan
Samosa (2 Pcs)$4.99
Mashed Potato Wrapped in Savory pastry served with Mint or Tamarind Chutney. Savor this with a Sautéed Green Chili.
Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani$18.49
Spiced Boneless chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
More about Pastries and Chaat
New York New York Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza

5509 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace

Avg 4.5 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
Buffalo Wings
Mild, Hot, Hot Garlic, Mild Garlic, BBQ, Hot BBQ, Teriyaki, Lemon Pepper, Mango Habanero, Sweet Chili, Garlic Parmesan
Grandma Pie
Thin Seasoned Crust, Plum Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Garlic, Olive Oil
More about New York New York Pizza
More near Busch Gardens to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Seminole Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

International

No reviews yet

USF

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
