Chicken salad in Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens restaurants
Busch Gardens restaurants that serve chicken salad

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
CHICKEN SALAD$8.99
More about Four Brothers Eatery
Shells Seafood

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD$11.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.
TROPICAL CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Crispy coconut chicken atop fresh greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins, walnuts and toasted coconut. Raspberry Walnut Vinegarette dressing.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$11.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.
More about Shells Seafood
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza

5509 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace

Avg 4.5 (1180 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
More about New York New York Pizza

