Garden salad in Busch Gardens

Go
Busch Gardens restaurants
Busch Gardens restaurants that serve garden salad

Shells Seafood image

 

Shells Seafood Restaurant

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP GARDEN SALAD$15.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with grilled shrimp.
CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD$11.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.
SALMON GARDEN SALAD$15.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
More about Shells Seafood Restaurant
New York New York Pizza image

 

New York New York Pizza\r\nTemple Terrace/USF

5509 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garden Salad$9.00
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, and cucumbers
More about New York New York Pizza\r\nTemple Terrace/USF

Map

