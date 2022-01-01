Channelside restaurants you'll love
More about Bamboozle Channelside
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Bamboozle Channelside
109 N 12th St Unit 1101, Tampa
|Popular items
|BOOZLE BOWL
|$10.95
Comes with green leaf lettuce. Choose base: Jasmine or brown rice, rice noodles or extra green leaf lettuce.
Select 5 veggies and 1 herb or try it our recommended way with cucumber, carrots, jicama, red bell pepper, mango, cilantro & Citrus Ginger Vinaigrette.
|TRADITIONAL ROLL
|$5.50
Shrimp & grilled pork, cucumber, mint, chives w/ peanut dressing
|AVOCADO ROLL
|$4.00
Avocado, cucumber, mango, carrot and cilantro w/ citrus vinaigrette
More about La La's Sangria Bar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
La La's Sangria Bar
203 N. Meridian Ave., Tampa
|Popular items
|CORN DOGS
|$12.00
|TRUFFLE PARM. FF
|$9.00
|MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
|$13.00