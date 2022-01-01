Channelside restaurants you'll love

Go
Channelside restaurants
Toast

Channelside's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Channelside restaurants

Bamboozle Channelside image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Bamboozle Channelside

109 N 12th St Unit 1101, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (837 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BOOZLE BOWL$10.95
Comes with green leaf lettuce. Choose base: Jasmine or brown rice, rice noodles or extra green leaf lettuce.
Select 5 veggies and 1 herb or try it our recommended way with cucumber, carrots, jicama, red bell pepper, mango, cilantro & Citrus Ginger Vinaigrette.
TRADITIONAL ROLL$5.50
Shrimp & grilled pork, cucumber, mint, chives w/ peanut dressing
AVOCADO ROLL$4.00
Avocado, cucumber, mango, carrot and cilantro w/ citrus vinaigrette
More about Bamboozle Channelside
La La's Sangria Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

La La's Sangria Bar

203 N. Meridian Ave., Tampa

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CORN DOGS$12.00
TRUFFLE PARM. FF$9.00
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD$13.00
More about La La's Sangria Bar
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

 

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

615 Channelside Drive, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Splitsville - Tampa image

 

Splitsville - Tampa

615 Channelside Dr, #120, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Splitsville - Tampa
Map

More near Channelside to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Seminole Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

International

No reviews yet

Harbour Island

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston