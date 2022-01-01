Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Four Brothers Eatery image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER$9.99
More about Four Brothers Eatery
Item pic

 

Shells Seafood

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BACON CHEDDAR BURGER$11.99
Half pound Black Angus Sirloin burger topped with cheddar and hickory smoked bacon slices. Served with our house-made smokey ranch dressing.
More about Shells Seafood
Item pic

 

Vegan International Co

13751 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Burger$11.99
Impossible patty, Follow Your Heart american cheese, vegan bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mayo on a brioche bun.
(CONTAINS: soy and wheat)
More about Vegan International Co
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BACON CHEDDAR BURGER$11.99
Half pound Black Angus Sirloin burger topped with cheddar and hickory smoked bacon slices. Served with our house-made smokey ranch dressing.
More about Shells Seafood
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger image

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
BACON CHEESE BURGER BOWL (GF) image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daily Eats

901 South Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4 (2251 reviews)
Takeout
BACON CHEESE BURGER BOWL (GF)$7.50
chopped angus burger, caramelized onion, crumbled bacon, shredded cheddar, diced tomato & pickle with our DE special sauce
More about Daily Eats

