Bacon cheeseburgers in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Four Brothers Eatery
2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa
|BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$9.99
Shells Seafood
2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
|BACON CHEDDAR BURGER
|$11.99
Half pound Black Angus Sirloin burger topped with cheddar and hickory smoked bacon slices. Served with our house-made smokey ranch dressing.
Vegan International Co
13751 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa
|Bacon Burger
|$11.99
Impossible patty, Follow Your Heart american cheese, vegan bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mayo on a brioche bun.
(CONTAINS: soy and wheat)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA
|BACON CHEDDAR BURGER
|$11.99
Half pound Black Angus Sirloin burger topped with cheddar and hickory smoked bacon slices. Served with our house-made smokey ranch dressing.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
The Brass Tap
203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
|Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)