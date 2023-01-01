Bisque in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve bisque
Social - Tampa FL
105 West Tyler Street, Tampa
|Tomato Basil Bisque
|$0.00
Fresh basil, cream, onions, four-cheese crostini, basil oil | V
Moxies Cafe
302 Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
|Lobster Bisque Soup
|$4.99
Silky Smooth lobster, heavy cream, tomatoes, onions, garlic with a delicate touch of sherry!
|Tomato Basil Bisque Soup
|$4.99
We have mixed tomatoes, green and red peppers, basil leaf blended with a hint of Parmesan and cheddar cheese and smokiness! Topped with our harvest croutons!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cry Baby Cafe
710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Tomato Basil Bisque
|$6.00