Bisque in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve bisque

Item pic

 

Social - Tampa FL

105 West Tyler Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Basil Bisque$0.00
Fresh basil, cream, onions, four-cheese crostini, basil oil | V
More about Social - Tampa FL
Item pic

 

Moxies Cafe

302 Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lobster Bisque Soup$4.99
Silky Smooth lobster, heavy cream, tomatoes, onions, garlic with a delicate touch of sherry!
Tomato Basil Bisque Soup$4.99
We have mixed tomatoes, green and red peppers, basil leaf blended with a hint of Parmesan and cheddar cheese and smokiness!  Topped with our harvest croutons!
More about Moxies Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cry Baby Cafe

710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 3.9 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Basil Bisque$6.00
More about Cry Baby Cafe
Shells Seafood image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurants

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
LOBSTER BISQUE BOWL$9.50
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
LOBSTER BISQUE CUP$5.50
Creamy lobster bisque with a hint of sherry wine.
More about Shells Seafood Restaurants

