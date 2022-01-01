Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bleu burgers in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve bleu burgers

Banner pic

 

The Brisket Shoppe

3501 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
You're My Boy Bleu Burger$14.00
hand pressed 1/2 lb prime brisket burger grilled perfectly moist & topped with bleu cheese crumbles, Niman Ranch bacon & pickled onions
More about The Brisket Shoppe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daily Eats

901 South Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4 (2251 reviews)
Takeout
BLACK & BLEU BURGER$11.50
blackened Angus burger, melted bleu cheese crumbles, applewood bacon with a side of lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle; served on a DE bun
BLACK & BLEU BURGER$12.00
Blackened Angus burger, melted bleu cheese crumbles, bacon with a side of lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle, served on a DE bun.
More about Daily Eats

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Tzatziki

Scallops

Chili

Milkshakes

Tacos

Clams

Cappuccino

Wedge Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston