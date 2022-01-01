Bleu burgers in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve bleu burgers
More about The Brisket Shoppe
The Brisket Shoppe
3501 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa
|You're My Boy Bleu Burger
|$14.00
hand pressed 1/2 lb prime brisket burger grilled perfectly moist & topped with bleu cheese crumbles, Niman Ranch bacon & pickled onions
More about Daily Eats
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Daily Eats
901 South Howard Ave, Tampa
|BLACK & BLEU BURGER
|$11.50
blackened Angus burger, melted bleu cheese crumbles, applewood bacon with a side of lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle; served on a DE bun
|BLACK & BLEU BURGER
|$12.00
Blackened Angus burger, melted bleu cheese crumbles, bacon with a side of lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickle, served on a DE bun.