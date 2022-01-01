Bread pudding in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|BREAD PUDDING
|$8.95
Our homemade croissant bread pudding with pecans and raisins soaked in our rich custard for 24 hours then baked to perfection.
More about psomi | a greek american bakery and eatery
psomi | a greek american bakery and eatery
701 north howard ave, Tampa
|BRIOCHE BREAD PUDDING MUFFIN
|$4.00
brioche bread pudding with brown sugar streusel. Choice of chocolate or berry muffin.
More about Luv Child
Luv Child
516 S Howard Avenue, Tampa
|BREAD PUDDING
|$8.00
With horchata whipped cream.
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek - Bay to Bay
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek - Bay to Bay
3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Made with seasonal fruit, served warm with rich butter topping