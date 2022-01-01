Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve bread pudding

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
BREAD PUDDING$8.95
Our homemade croissant bread pudding with pecans and raisins soaked in our rich custard for 24 hours then baked to perfection.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Item pic

 

psomi | a greek american bakery and eatery

701 north howard ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BRIOCHE BREAD PUDDING MUFFIN$4.00
brioche bread pudding with brown sugar streusel. Choice of chocolate or berry muffin.
More about psomi | a greek american bakery and eatery
Luv Child image

 

Luv Child

516 S Howard Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
BREAD PUDDING$8.00
With horchata whipped cream.
More about Luv Child
Item pic

 

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek - Bay to Bay

3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$6.00
Made with seasonal fruit, served warm with rich butter topping
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek - Bay to Bay
Item pic

 

Louis Pappas Marketplace - Citrus Park

7877 Gunn Hwy #106, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$6.00
Made with seasonal fruit, served warm with rich butter topping
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace - Citrus Park

